Nebraskan benefits from less-invasive brain procedures for people with epilepsy

Dettloff now has been free of seizures since the ablation procedure more than a year ago, said Vannicea (pronounced Vanessa) Bigelow, his significant other. He has been able to stop taking one of three medications (eliminating its side effects) and is working to reduce and eliminate another. With no seizures, Dettloff began driving again last summer, allowing him to run his own errands and regain independence.

"We are so glad we decided to go through (with) the surgery," Bigelow said. "They give you all the things that could happen with the surgery ... but we knew this would be our only option, otherwise the seizures would just continue. It's been the biggest, best, greatest thing ever for him."

Bigelow said she and Dettloff want others — particularly children, who could benefit from finding answers sooner — to know that these new technologies are available and that they can get them without leaving the state.

Dr. Olga Taraschenko, director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s comprehensive epilepsy program, said some 60,000 people have active — or poorly controlled — epilepsy in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota, based on 2017 data from the U.S. Census and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.