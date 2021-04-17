Nebraskans find that practical steps may minimize side effects from vaccine

“Vaccinate with confidence,” he said. “That’s my message.”

Rupp said the nation needs to be pushing aggressively to get people vaccinated with the Pfizer and Moderna shots while waiting for federal officials to make a recommendation on the Johnson & Johnson shot.

White House officials said earlier this week that the U.S. has secured enough doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — which are based on different technology from the Johnson & Johnson shot — for 300 million Americans.

Kotula said it’s also important that people not skip the second dose because it boosts protection.

Why some people report more intense reactions to their second shot isn’t certain. And it may not be the same for everyone.

There is some thought that people’s bodies may respond more vigorously to a second dose because they already have antibodies ready and able to respond more quickly.

Any effects from the shots, however, should resolve within a day or two. If people experience unusual symptoms, said Dr. David Quimby, an infectious diseases physician with CHI Health, they should contact their health care provider.