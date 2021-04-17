Nebraskans find that practical steps may minimize side effects from vaccine

With many more Nebraskans now lining up for first and second shots of COVID-19 vaccines, chatter around who had what side effects — a fever or sore arm versus none at all — have become commonplace.
The full list of common, short-term effects includes soreness or swelling at the injection site, fatigue, joint and/or muscle pain, fever and/or chills, headache, nausea and swollen lymph nodes.
The good news: Those temporary responses mean your immune system is up and firing, preparing your body to combat coronavirus invaders. The better news: Just because you didn’t have much in the way of side effects doesn’t mean the vaccine didn’t work for you or that you didn’t have a strong immune response.
“Everybody is different,” said Dr. Rudolf Kotula, an infectious diseases physician with Methodist Health System. “There are some people who have side effects. Some people don’t know it was ever done.”
That said, there are some indications that younger people mount a more vigorous immune response than older people do. Women may have a stronger response than men, given they are generally thought to have stronger immune responses. Part of that may be due to the fact that some of the human immune response is encoded on the X chromosome, said Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s infectious diseases division. Women have two X chromosomes and men have one.
With increased vaccine supplies, children 16 and older now have begun to get shots. The Pfizer vaccine has emergency authorization for people 16 and older and the Moderna shots have gotten the emergency OK for those 18 and older. (Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine also has been given emergency authorization for those 18 and older, but government health officials have called for a pause in the use of that vaccine after six women in the U.S. developed a rare clotting condition after they were vaccinated.)
Dr. Alice Sato, a pediatric infectious diseases physician with Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, said health officials don’t expect reactions among older teens to differ much from those in young adults.
Pfizer recently requested emergency approval from the FDA to begin using its vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds. The company said its Phase 3 clinical trials showed its vaccine was safe and 100% effective in that age group.
Sato said additional studies will be needed in younger children to make sure the vaccines are safe for them and to determine proper dosing. Children’s and UNMC already have signed on to participate in trials of the Pfizer vaccine in pregnant women and children and in children ages 5 to 17.
The most important thing, Kotula said, is for people to get the shots. Recent data indicate that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines remain more than 90% effective six months out.
“Vaccinate with confidence,” he said. “That’s my message.”
Rupp said the nation needs to be pushing aggressively to get people vaccinated with the Pfizer and Moderna shots while waiting for federal officials to make a recommendation on the Johnson & Johnson shot.
White House officials said earlier this week that the U.S. has secured enough doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — which are based on different technology from the Johnson & Johnson shot — for 300 million Americans.
Kotula said it’s also important that people not skip the second dose because it boosts protection.
Why some people report more intense reactions to their second shot isn’t certain. And it may not be the same for everyone.
There is some thought that people’s bodies may respond more vigorously to a second dose because they already have antibodies ready and able to respond more quickly.
Any effects from the shots, however, should resolve within a day or two. If people experience unusual symptoms, said Dr. David Quimby, an infectious diseases physician with CHI Health, they should contact their health care provider.
While there’s not much scientifically proven guidance for minimizing common side effects from the vaccines or for maximizing your immune response, some practical advice is available. You’ve probably already heard it from your mother, and it applies to maintaining good health in general: get good rest, eat well and stay well-hydrated.
A few other practical steps people can take that may help minimize discomfort:
Take acetaminophen or ibuprofen
If you’re not otherwise medically prohibited, you can take these drugs in moderation to relieve discomfort.
Should you front-load them to head off a reaction or wait until you feel the effects?
Methodist’s Kotula said the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend against taking pain and fever relievers before the shots. “There are no studies to support it, but that’s what they say,” he said.
Dr. David Quimby, an infectious diseases physician with CHI Health, said most of the information on the topic comes from studies in children. There’s some indication that kids who take ibuprofen before a single-dose vaccine might not get the same antibody response as if they took it later. With multi-dose vaccines, it’s less of a factor. Many vaccines that children receive, such as the measles, mumps and rubella shots, are administered in multiple doses.
With the COVID-19 vaccines, however, researchers don’t yet know whether taking the medications beforehand affects immune responses. Given that, Quimby said, it’s best to wait. “Why take something and take the chance that (it) might blunt your response?” he said.
Rupp agreed that he would recommend not starting off with the medications unless a person had a particularly vigorous response to the first shot.
Don’t like taking medication? Try applying a cool, wet cloth or compress to the injection site to alleviate pain and swelling. Sato, from Children’s, said a warm compress also may help.
Stay hydrated
While there’s no solid evidence for this, Quimby said, a lot of people run low on hydration, particularly if they drink caffeinated beverages that don’t hydrate well. Those who aren’t adequately hydrated are more prone to headaches and other effects, which can be similar to the shot’s side effects.
“It’s one of those things that’s not going to hurt,” he said, noting that the exception is a small group of people with certain heart or kidney conditions.
Kotula said people generally feel better when they’re properly hydrated. He equated proper hydration before the shots with eating a cracker when taking medication.
Move your arm, but avoid strenuous activity
Why does your arm hurt in the first place?
“At the tissue and cell level, there’s a whole lot of angry inflammation there,” Quimby said, “because your body’s saying this doesn’t belong.”
Some experts suggest moving your vaccinated arm may help reduce soreness. The idea is to increase blood flow to the arm and diffuse the vaccine away from the muscle. And while many people opt to get shots in their nondominant arm, some experts recommend getting them in your dominant arm because you naturally move it more.
But in general, it also may be a good idea to avoid strenuous activity for at least 24 hours afterward. “You don’t know how the vaccine is going to affect you,” Kotula said.
The vaccine, Rupp said, “clearly continues to be people’s best bet for avoiding COVID-19 and all of the really serious problems that go with it. So putting up with a few days of discomfort is a small price to pay for protecting yourself, your family and loved ones ... and the community.”
Now that you’re vaccinated, here's what you can and can’t do
What you can do
CDC guidance contains activity recommendations for fully vaccinated people in private settings and includes:
Visiting with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks.
Visiting with unvaccinated people from one other household indoors without wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart if everyone in the other household is at low risk for severe disease.
Refrain from quarantine and testing if no symptoms of COVID-19 are experienced after contact with someone who has COVID-19.
The CDC has also updated its guidance to say fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward. Read more about that here:
For the most up-to-date guidance from the CDC, go to the CDC's COVID-19 site.
Precautions in public
The CDC says that anyone who is fully vaccinated should continue to take these precautions when in public, when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple other households, and when around unvaccinated people who are at high risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19:
Wear a well-fitted mask.
Stay at least 6 feet apart from people you do not live with.
Avoid medium and large in-person gatherings.
Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Follow guidance issued by individual employers.
Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations.
10 things to know about vaccine side effects
Here’s a list of 10 things you should know about potential COVID-19 vaccine side effects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Harvard Medical School:
- The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine both require two shots in order to get the most protection. You should get the second shot even if you have side effects after the first shot, unless a vaccination provider or your doctor tells you not to get it.
- Side effects from the second injection may be more intense than the ones you experienced after your first shot.
- The most commonly reported symptoms are pain, redness and swelling at the site of the injection. Other common symptoms reported include tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea.
- You may take acetaminophen, aspirin or antihistamines for any pain and discomfort you may experience after getting vaccinated — as long as you have no medical conditions that prevent you from taking them normally.
- It is not recommended that you take pain relievers before being vaccinated in an effort to prevent side effects. They may interfere with the vaccine’s effectiveness.
- If you have pain at the vaccine’s location, keep the arm active and use a clean, cool, wet washcloth over the site.
- For a fever, drink plenty of fluids and dress lightly to remain as cool as possible.
- The symptoms should improve within two or three days.
- Call the doctor if redness and/or tenderness at the injection site worsen after 24 hours.
- Call your doctor if any other symptoms seem to be worsening or not improving after two to three days
Common questions
Can I get COVID-19 after being vaccinated?
Like other vaccines, such as the flu shot, the COVID-19 vaccines work by teaching the immune system how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. It typically takes two weeks after vaccination for the body to build immunity against the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Because of this, it is possible for a person to get COVID-19 before or just after vaccination, and then get sick because the body hasn’t had enough time to develop protection.
Dr. Michael Lindberg, chief medical officer at Monadnock Community Hospital in New Hampshire, said that while possible, it’s “very uncommon” for someone to become infected with COVID-19 after vaccination.
Should I still get tested after getting vaccinated?
If you’ve been vaccinated and are showing symptoms of COVID-19, then yes, you should get tested.
If you have been vaccinated and don’t have symptoms, however, you don’t need to get tested even if you suspect you’ve been exposed to the virus, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
When will we hit herd immunity?
Scientists estimate that potentially 75% to 85% of the population needs to be immune to reach herd immunity for COVID-19. Some estimates are higher, at around 90%. As of March 29, 15.8% of the U.S. population had been fully vaccinated, 28.6% had gotten at least one dose.
How long will we have to wear face masks?
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in February that even with increasing vaccinations, it’s “possible” Americans could still be wearing face masks and coverings in 2022.
Also contributing to this report: The News & Observer (N.C.), The Keene Sentinel (N.H.), Dayton Daily News (Ohio) and The Staten Island Advance (N.Y.)
When are you fully vaccinated?
You are fully vaccinated 2 weeks after receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, or 2 weeks after receiving the second dose from Pfizer or Moderna.
julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41