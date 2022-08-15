 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nebraska's COVID case numbers drop

  • Updated
  • 0

Both new cases of COVID-19 and COVID-related hospitalizations dipped in Nebraska last week, mirroring a downturn nationally.

The weekly case count for the week ending Friday came in at 2,907, well below last week's 3,726 new cases, according to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The official tally remained close to the roughly 3,000- to 4,000-cases-a-week range, where it has been for 10 straight weeks.

The average number of Nebraskans hospitalized with COVID-19 last week stood at 196, down from 206 the week before. 

Nationally, cases and hospitalizations also are trending downward. Nebraska's per-capita case rate is about one-third below the U.S. rate. 

But the official case counts are widely acknowledged to be undercounts, with many people now either not testing or relying on at-home tests that aren't included in official counts. 

People are also reading…

And the U.S. still is recording an average of more than 100,000 cases of the virus and nearly 500 deaths a day. Fueling the continued cases is the highly contagious BA.5 variant. As of Saturday, the variant accounted for an estimated 88% of cases in the nation. In Nebraska, the variant made up 73% of positive samples for which genomic sequences were completed as of Aug. 6.

Health officials have warned that the start of school likely will accelerate case counts. While many schools have improved ventilation, masks no longer are being required. 

Meanwhile, the CDC last week further eased its COVID guidelines, noting that the nation is "in a stronger place" with more tools — vaccination, boosters and treatments — to prevent people from developing serious illness.

The new guidelines emphasize the goal of preventing severe illness rather than stymieing transmission. Officials noted that while the virus continues to circulate globally, high levels of vaccine- and infection-induced immunity and the availability of treatments and prevention tools have substantially reduced the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death.

Instead of automatically quarantining, people who are exposed to COVID-19 should wear a high-quality mask for 10 days and test on day 5. Those who test positive for the virus should stay home for at least five days and isolate from others. But people who have tested positive can end isolation — without a test — if they're fever-free without medication for 24 hours, have improved symptoms or never had symptoms.

The agency also notes that people can reduce their risk of contracting COVID by avoiding crowded places and weighing their risk in particular settings, including checking CDC community levels in the area.

In Douglas County, the CDC community level, a metric based on a combination of case counts and hospital capacity, dropped from "high" to "medium" last week.

At the high level, the agency recommends that all people wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask in public indoor spaces. At the medium level, mask-wearing is recommended for people at high risk of becoming seriously ill if they catch the virus.

Nebraska last week reported 24 additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed or probable deaths to 4,394. More than 522,000 cases have been reported in the state.

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41

0 Comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jennette McCurdy rises above childhood trauma with new book

Jennette McCurdy rises above childhood trauma with new book

Jennette McCurdy, who co-starred in Nickelodeon shows “iCarly” and its spin-off “Sam & Cat,” has written a book called “I'm Glad My Mom Died.” McCurdy tells about growing up with an abusive mother who she says pushed her into showbiz, encouraged her to starve herself and who insisted upon bathing her daughter into her late teens. Debra McCurdy died in 2013 from complications of cancer. It's taken McCurdy years of therapy to get to the point where she is able to not only share her story, but laugh about parts too. She also hosts a podcast called “Empty Inside” and says she no longer has an eating disorder.

Nebraska woman charged with helping daughter have abortion

Nebraska woman charged with helping daughter have abortion

A Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter have an abortion. The charges come after investigators obtained Facebook messages in which the mother and daughter discussed using medication to end the approximately 24-week pregnancy. Nebraska law prohibits abortion after 20 weeks. Prosecutors charged 41-year-old Jessica Burgess with helping her then 17-year-old daughter end her pregnancy and then burning and burying the fetus. Madison County Attorney Joseph Smith says he's never had a case involving an illegal abortion in his 32 years as the prosecutor.

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

The nation’s top public health agency is relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines and dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said Thursday that people no longer need to stay at least 6 feet away from others. The changes come more than 2 1/2 years after the start of the pandemic. They are driven by a recognition that an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity, either from being vaccinated or infected.

Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races

Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races

Longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette has won his Democratic primary, advancing to a general election in which Republicans hope to win back the seat and give it power over elections. In Minnesota, Republican Kim Crockett has advanced to face Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon. Crockett has called the 2020 election “rigged” and campaigned on rolling back changes that have made it easier to vote. Races for secretary of state this year have drawn tremendous interest and money largely because of unfounded attacks on the 2020 election results.

Len Dawson, MVP of Chiefs' first Super Bowl win, in hospice

Len Dawson, MVP of Chiefs' first Super Bowl win, in hospice

Len Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title, has entered hospice care in Kansas City. KMBC-TV, the Kansas City station where Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966, confirmed Dawson is in hospice care through his wife, Linda. The MVP of the Chiefs’ 23-7 Super Bowl victory over Minnesota in January 1970, Dawson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987 and received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2012. In addition to his work at KMBC where he was the station’s first sports anchor, Dawson was a game analyst for NBC and the Chiefs’ radio network and hosted HBO’s “Inside the NFL” show.

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts: How to not panic every time you feel sick

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert