Nebraska's COVID case numbers drop

Both new cases of COVID-19 and COVID-related hospitalizations dipped in Nebraska last week, mirroring a downturn nationally.

The weekly case count for the week ending Friday came in at 2,907, well below last week's 3,726 new cases, according to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The official tally remained close to the roughly 3,000- to 4,000-cases-a-week range, where it has been for 10 straight weeks.

The average number of Nebraskans hospitalized with COVID-19 last week stood at 196, down from 206 the week before.

Nationally, cases and hospitalizations also are trending downward. Nebraska's per-capita case rate is about one-third below the U.S. rate.

But the official case counts are widely acknowledged to be undercounts, with many people now either not testing or relying on at-home tests that aren't included in official counts.

And the U.S. still is recording an average of more than 100,000 cases of the virus and nearly 500 deaths a day. Fueling the continued cases is the highly contagious BA.5 variant. As of Saturday, the variant accounted for an estimated 88% of cases in the nation. In Nebraska, the variant made up 73% of positive samples for which genomic sequences were completed as of Aug. 6.

Health officials have warned that the start of school likely will accelerate case counts. While many schools have improved ventilation, masks no longer are being required.

Meanwhile, the CDC last week further eased its COVID guidelines, noting that the nation is "in a stronger place" with more tools — vaccination, boosters and treatments — to prevent people from developing serious illness.

The new guidelines emphasize the goal of preventing severe illness rather than stymieing transmission. Officials noted that while the virus continues to circulate globally, high levels of vaccine- and infection-induced immunity and the availability of treatments and prevention tools have substantially reduced the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death.

Instead of automatically quarantining, people who are exposed to COVID-19 should wear a high-quality mask for 10 days and test on day 5. Those who test positive for the virus should stay home for at least five days and isolate from others. But people who have tested positive can end isolation — without a test — if they're fever-free without medication for 24 hours, have improved symptoms or never had symptoms.

The agency also notes that people can reduce their risk of contracting COVID by avoiding crowded places and weighing their risk in particular settings, including checking CDC community levels in the area.

In Douglas County, the CDC community level, a metric based on a combination of case counts and hospital capacity, dropped from "high" to "medium" last week.

At the high level, the agency recommends that all people wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask in public indoor spaces. At the medium level, mask-wearing is recommended for people at high risk of becoming seriously ill if they catch the virus.

Nebraska last week reported 24 additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed or probable deaths to 4,394. More than 522,000 cases have been reported in the state.