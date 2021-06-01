Nebraska's COVID case rate among the nation's lowest

Omaha's mask mandate ran out a week ago; Lincoln's the week before. In Omaha, traffic has picked up on the city's streets and at its venues. Visitors filled the sidewalks in the Old Market over the holiday weekend, with at least one eatery turning away would-be diners seeking a table without a reservation.

Vaccine uptake, on the other hand, continued to slow. Nebraska administered 44,000 doses for the week ending Saturday, according to CDC data, down from 65,000 the previous week and a far cry from the peak of nearly 150,000 shots injected seven weeks ago.

Vaccination fell across all age groups, with even the newly eligible 12- to 17-year-old group receiving 8,500 new shots compared with 15,000 the previous week.

But it appears the state may be vaccinating some people who waited to get shots. Last week's vaccination tally included almost 4,000 new shots for those 65 and older. Still, that figure was down from 5,400 the previous week.

Some 80.6% of Nebraskans 65 and older now are fully vaccinated, ranking the state No. 13 in the nation. Iowa is in ninth place in that category at 83%. Vermont last week became the first state to fully vaccinate more than 90% of those 65 and older.