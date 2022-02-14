Nebraska's COVID cases drop again, but 'hospitals remain a long way from normal'

Honoring health care workers

The Nebraska Hospital Association is partnering with Leadership Omaha and the Douglas County Board to recognize health care workers during the week of Feb. 28 to March 4.

The board has proclaimed the week Healthcare Workers Appreciation Week. The hospital association hopes to take the initiative statewide.

Businesses and individuals are asked to display white ribbons or lights in their yards and windows that week and conduct acts of kindness to show health care workers their work and sacrifice is appreciated. On March 4, Nebraskans will be asked to wear white and post photos on social media under #LightWhite4Healthcare.