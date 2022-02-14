Nebraska's COVID cases drop again, but 'hospitals remain a long way from normal'

The number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nebraska continues to drop, giving some relief to harried hospital workers and increasing the possibility that Omaha’s mask mandate will go away soon.
Nebraska recorded 4,868 new coronavirus cases for the week ending Thursday, down 53% from the 10,435 recorded the previous week, according to a World-Herald analysis of federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. In the past two weeks, Nebraska’s cases have dropped 78% — the second-steepest decline in the nation.
Here and nationally, however, cases remain well above levels where public health experts would suggest the pandemic is ending. And the pandemic's impact on hospitals isn't expected to resolve quickly.
"While we're heading the right direction, our hospitals remain a long way from normal," Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, said Monday.
Locally, cases have fallen 75% and 73% in Douglas and Lancaster Counties, respectively, over the past two weeks.
Douglas County health officials said on Wednesday that Omaha's mask mandate would remain in place for another week or until cases and hospital capacity reached benchmarks set Jan. 12 by Health Director Lindsay Huse.
The benchmarks require that the seven-day total number of cases per 100,000 residents drops below 200 cases per day and that hospital capacity remains at or below 85% for seven consecutive days.
On Monday, the health department reported 256.4 cases per 100,000 residents. Hospital capacity has been hovering at or near 85% but has not held there for seven days.
Lancaster County health officials on Tuesday announced that Lincoln's mask requirement would remain in place for two more weeks, giving that city at least a week more of required masking.
Cases were down last week in all but a handful of rural Nebraska counties. On a per-capita basis, cases in Nebraska are the ninth-lowest in the country.
As the surge in cases caused by the omicron variant has ebbed, daily cases in Nebraska have dropped from about 4,400 a day to 700 daily in just three weeks. Daily cases are now roughly where they were before omicron first arrived and began spiking levels in late December.
Dr. James Lawler, a co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Global Center for Health Security, said it's likely the sharp drop in cases occurred because a large proportion of those who were most susceptible to infection and most likely to transmit the virus had been infected.
"As with previous epidemic waves," he said, "when you have a highly transmissible virus and high case rates in the community, eventually you hit kind of a critical mass. It's not herd immunity, but you've burned through the most accessible and easy to infect and most likely to transmit. It's like a fire burning through the driest wood first and the rest of the fuel is a lot more damp and burns less."
Similar sharp ups and downs in cases have been seen in other countries with omicron.
"It's a very explosive epidemic that omicron causes," Lawler said, "because it's highly transmissible and has a short time period between generations of cases, so it has a really short doubling time," Lawler said.
And while case numbers are back closer to early November levels, he said, the virus isn't gone.
"Hopefully, we'll keep dropping, but I don't suspect we'll get to case counts like early summer (of 2021) anytime soon," Lawler said.
The nation remains vulnerable to another wave, he said, until more people get up to date on vaccines. Being up to date on vaccines, according to the CDC, means having gotten three doses of the Pfizer or Moderna shots or a dose and a booster of Johnson & Johnson.
Just under 74% of adults in Nebraska are fully vaccinated, ranking 30th among the states and below the 75% U.S. average.
Parents here and nationally still seem reluctant to vaccinate their children. Only 37% of Nebraska children ages 5 to 17 are fully vaccinated, ranking 29th among the states. The U.S. average is 39%.
Hospitals, meanwhile, continue to see relief. Last week, COVID patients occupied an average of 548 beds a day, down 23% from the week before.
On Sunday, 496 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID, down from a peak of 767 on Jan. 28. Omaha-area hospitals saw a similar decrease from a peak of 452 COVID patients on Jan. 24 to 288 on Sunday.
Mike Hansen, president and CEO of Columbus Community Hospital in Columbus, Nebraska, said what keeps him up at night are worries about staffing levels and his staff members' mental health.
"The general public doesn't recognize probably that we're still in this battle," he said. "Our staff have sacrificed a lot. I worry about them and their well-being."
Nebraska added 60 virus deaths during the past week, bringing the number of confirmed and probable deaths to 3,815. The state so far has recorded 450,661 cases. Nationally, the country is on pace to hit 1 million deaths by April.
