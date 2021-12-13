Nebraska's COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths highest since before vaccines

Health systems have nowhere near the resilience and capacity they had last fall, he said. Hospitals were able to clear a lot of beds ahead of that anticipated surge. But this fall, they have seen increases in patients seeking regular and delayed care on top of the COVID influx. Hospital staff are burned out, and some have left hospitals across the state.

"There's much less reserve and flexibility now than we had a year ago, and I think we're only entering the really bad part of this respiratory (virus) season," Lawler said. "I think we're going to get the triple whammy of delta, omicron and flu."

Several local doctors also tweeted over the weekend about the toll of working in their hospitals' intensive care units and seeing so many patients critically ill.

Nebraska continues to lag in vaccinations, according to CDC data. Only 58.7% of Nebraskans now are fully vaccinated, below the 60.8% U.S. rate and ranking 25th among states.