Nebraska's COVID cases up for 9th straight week; Ricketts' focus remains hospital capacity

Nebraska's tally of new COVID-19 cases rose last week for the ninth straight week, fueled by the continued rise of the delta variant.
The state tallied 3,755 new cases during the week ending Friday, up from 2,668 the previous week. That 41% increase was the ninth-highest week-over-week increase in the nation, according to a World-Herald analysis of data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Nebraska still ranks only 33rd in the nation in per-capita case counts, having started its summer surge well behind many other states. The state's per-capita case tally remains about one-third below the national rate.
But weekly case counts now are at their highest sustained level since February and have topped counts during the original surge in spring 2020.
At that time, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts imposed directed health measures limiting gathering sizes, and closing bar and restaurant service except for takeout. He eased those restrictions as cases dropped later in the spring.
When cases surged last fall to peak levels for the pandemic to date, Ricketts instituted step-wise restrictions linked to the percentage of COVID-19 patients occupying the state's staffed hospital beds, a step aimed at protecting the state's hospital capacity. Current case counts remain far below last fall's peak, which hit 16,740 new cases in a week and nearly 1,000 Nebraskans hospitalized.
However, the recent uptick in cases and hospitalizations has prompted renewed concerns about hospital capacity because it comes at a time when hospitals already are busy with non-COVID patients. An average of 272 Nebraskans a day were hospitalized with COVID-19 during the week ending Saturday, up from an average of 226 the preceding week.
Nebraska Medicine, Methodist Health System and Lincoln's Bryan Health last week announced that they would reduce some surgeries that require overnight stays.
Nebraska Medicine announced Monday that it would no longer allow visitors into the emergency room at the Nebraska Medical Center because of increasing cases in the community and the delta variant's higher transmission rates. ER patients who are minors can be accompanied by one visitor at all times. No changes were made to visitor guidelines for the Bellevue Medical Center's ER or to inpatient and outpatient visitor policies.
Asked Monday whether the governor had any plans to limit gatherings or relaunch the TestNebraska testing program, Taylor Gage, a Ricketts spokesman, wrote in an email: "The State of Nebraska's goal has always been to protect hospital capacity, and we remain focused on that measure. Working together, Nebraskans have successfully protected hospital capacity over the last year and a half."
Gage also wrote that he had no announcement about the state's data dashboard, which went dark at the end of June with the expiration of the state's COVID-19 state of emergency.
Dr. Cary Ward, chief medical officer for CHI Health, said the health system is not seeing a rapid rise in hospitalizations as it did in the previous peak. In fact, COVID-19 patient numbers recently have stabilized, even decreasing in some facilities.
However, the health system currently has more than 100 COVID-19 patients across its 14 hospitals. "It is a significant burden for us," he said, "and in many ways it's more of a burden now because our hospitals are full of other patients."
The state also recorded 11 additional COVID-related deaths last week, pushing the pandemic total over 2,300.
He and other local health officials hailed the full authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration on Monday. The hope is that full approval will stimulate some people who have said they were holding out for the FDA's OK to get inoculated.
Nebraska did hit several vaccination milestones last week. The state reached President Joe Biden's goal of getting at least one shot into 70% of its adult population, albeit nearly two months after the president's July 4th goal.
The state was the 24th to reach the mark. Hawaii now leads the nation on that metric at 87%. Nebraska also surpassed 2 million total vaccine doses administered.
In addition, vaccinators last week administered 32,500 doses of vaccine, well above the 23,000 doses the state had been averaging in recent weeks and the highest figure in nearly two months. Some other states, particularly in the South where delta is surging among the unvaccinated, also have seen vaccination upticks in recent weeks.
More than 90% of Nebraskans 65 and older have received at least one dose. Nebraska once ranked in the top 10 on that metric but is now 24th, the same as its ranking for all adults.
The state, however, continues to lag in vaccinating youths ages 12 to 17, with more than half that school-age population having yet to receive a single dose. The current rate is 46%, up from 33% a month ago.
