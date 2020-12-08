Nebraska's COVID-related deaths rise — marking dismal record — but case numbers drop slightly

The COVID-related deaths of 202 Nebraskans marked a dismal new record last week even as the overall number of new coronavirus cases dropped slightly.

It’s almost certain that last week’s total deaths include some death reports delayed by the Thanksgiving holiday. A total of 87 deaths were reported the week before, down from 122 the week before that, based on a World-Herald analysis of data from the COVID Tracking Project. But coronavirus-related deaths in the state have been on an uptick in recent weeks.

The 202 deaths reported last week put Nebraska in third place in the nation in per capita deaths, behind only the Dakotas. Combining deaths over the past two weeks, Nebraska ranks No. 6 nationally on a per capita basis.

Iowa also saw by far its highest weekly death toll of 307. That put the state at No. 5 for per capita deaths last week and over the past two weeks.

New COVID-19 cases in Nebraska for the week that ended Saturday totaled 12,249, down slightly from 12,405 the week before. And cases were down 27% over the past two weeks, indicating a true decrease in cases rather than an artifact from holiday reporting delays.