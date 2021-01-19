Nebraska's essential workers worry they won't get COVID vaccine anytime soon

One plant has reported that close to 60% want the shot; another was at about 50%.

The union earlier partnered with Omaha-based Meridian Clinical Research to help recruit plant workers for a clinical trial of a vaccine candidate.

It was a challenge. Some immigrants, even those who now are U.S. citizens, come from countries where trust in government is low, Reeder said. Now that both vaccines have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, he said, workers’ attitudes toward them are more positive.

Those who participated in the trial and got a dummy shot now will be getting the real thing. Reeder, who was among the participants, expects the first of his two doses in about a week.

Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s infectious diseases division, said the 75-plus group initially was placed in the next phase of vaccination — after health care workers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities — because of their outsized risk of hospitalization and death if infected with COVID-19.