Nebraska's gap between urban and rural vaccination is widest in nation

Months into the vaccination campaign, access to vaccines is certainly no longer an issue.

“People are as close to vaccines as they are to groceries,” Engel said.

But as the old rural saying goes, you can lead a horse to water ...

“It’s a personal choice at this point, I think,” Engel said. “We’re just trying to be positive and be there when they want it.”

Myra Stoney, director of the Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department, is familiar with all the arguments for not getting vaccinated, including people who deny that there was a pandemic.

“All of the common answers that you hear across the nation, that’s what we hear out here,” she said.

But she and other public health officials say they have not given up on convincing those hesitant to take the shots.

Jeremy Eschliman, director of the Kearney-based Two Rivers Public Health Department, said minds can be changed, but it’s hard work. His agency has focused on people who say the vaccines have not been studied enough, figuring that they can be convinced if given the right information.