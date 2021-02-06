Nebraska's involvement with COVID-19 began a year ago, yielding valuable lessons

On a chilly night last February, 57 Americans who had traveled roughly 35 hours from Wuhan, China, got off a Boeing 747 that had taxied to a remote part of Omaha’s Eppley Airfield.
The Americans, who arrived Feb. 7, 2020, were among hundreds of people the U.S. government brought back from the epicenter of an emerging epidemic caused by a novel coronavirus.
None of the people became ill. All went back to their homes across the country after waiting out their quarantine at the Nebraska National Guard’s Camp Ashland, southwest of Omaha.
But their arrival provided Nebraska — and experts on the front lines of emergency preparedness — an early introduction to the illness that became known as COVID-19.
“It obviously kicked off a long saga that isn’t over yet,” said Dr. James Lawler, a director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security.
That introduction, followed by the arrival on Feb. 17 of infected and exposed passengers from a cruise ship, led to lessons that those experts and others eventually put to use in battling the virus and in working to limit its spread.
In reality, the saga began even before the Americans landed.
Shelly Schwedhelm, also a director at the Global Center, said preparedness experts at UNMC began convening about four weeks before the Wuhan group arrived as they began to see worrying reports about the coronavirus and discuss what it could mean if the virus made it to the U.S.
UNMC and clinical partner Nebraska Medicine have roles in a number of federal emergency response programs, including those that involve providing training and education to help health care workers safely manage people infected with dangerous pathogens. In 2014, the medical center treated three Americans who had become ill with Ebola during an outbreak in West Africa.
At the end of January 2020, Schwedhelm said, the team received a call from the assistant secretary of preparedness and response, an official in the Department of Health and Human Services, about plans to bring Americans back from Wuhan.
The Nebraska team spent two days searching for the best place to house the group, eventually partnering with the Guard.
Soon after the group’s arrival, federal officials began work to evacuate Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan, where the virus had spread widely. Lawler was one of two American infectious disease specialists who traveled to Japan as part of the evacuation effort and accompanied the Americans back to the U.S.
On Feb. 17, 13 Americans who had tested positive for or were exposed to the virus were taken to UNMC after landing at Eppley. One passenger, who was already ill, was taken to the Nebraska Quarantine Unit on campus; the other 12 were housed at the separate National Quarantine Unit. Two more cruise ship passengers were later transferred to the medical center from other locations.
Lawler said the med center was selected to host the Diamond Princess passengers because it is one of the nation’s leaders in infection prevention and control.
But caring for those travelers allowed workers here to learn about the nuances of the coronavirus. Researchers had noted that the virus spread fairly widely on the ship, even with relatively aggressive quarantine measures. After the passengers arrived at the medical center, med center staff collected samples in the travelers’ rooms.
In March, the UNMC team published a report indicating the virus’s potential for airborne transmission. The researchers found high levels of the virus on commonly used surfaces and in the air of patients’ rooms. Air samples from hallways outside the rooms were also positive. The research contributed to the recognition that airborne transmission plays a significant role in the virus’s spread.
“We suspected that early on, and our early experiments confirmed that to us,” Lawler said. “It took us a long time to convince other people that that was the case.”
The researchers also factored their findings into how they cared for patients hospitalized with the virus. Nebraska’s first known local case of COVID-19 was confirmed March 6, just days before the World Health Organization declared the illness a pandemic. Soon, cases were cropping up across the state, with the largest numbers concentrated in meatpacking communities.
Among other precautions, the hospital’s facilities engineers created blocks of negative air pressure rooms in every ward housing COVID-19 patients.
“One of the proudest accomplishments we had as an institution,” Lawler said, “is that we had no documented health care worker infections from occupational exposure.”
The lessons they learned also gave them insights into steps that could be taken to control transmission, particularly in meatpacking plants and other settings where people work and live side by side.
Working with public health officials, teams from the Global Center, including Schwedhelm and Lawler, visited meatpacking plants to observe conditions and recommend infection control measures. Suggested steps included placing barriers between workers, adopting universal masking and staggering shifts so fewer workers are entering plants and locker rooms at the same time.
The teams also partnered with the Nebraska Infection Control Assessment and Promotion Program and the National Emerging Special Pathogens Training and Education Center to conduct site visits and provide training at long-term care and assisted living facilities.
Schwedhelm said the groups made 15 visits to meatpacking plants, 72 to long-term care and assisted living facilities, and 12 to schools. Schwedhelm personally visited 10 homeless shelters.
Said Lawler, “The lessons we learned from those patients we’re still using today.”
Lawler said the researchers also learned a lot about how to care for COVID-19 patients. That includes tips they picked up from overseas colleagues with whom they had worked in the past. Colleagues from Singapore, who faced the virus early, clued them into using proning, the practice of placing patients on their bellies to open up lung capacity, and to initially putting patients on high-flow oxygen rather than intubating them. Both practices helped keep patients off ventilators and improved outcomes.
Those lessons and those provided by others were shared across the state through twice-weekly calls among public health agencies and Nebraska’s six health care coalitions, which include hospitals, health care associations and emergency response agencies.
Those efforts continue, Schwedhelm said. The latest focus is vaccines, but health officials are also planning for a potential next surge, given the rise of COVID-19 variants that spread more readily.
The group is also conducting a survey about space, staffing and equipment, including the protective gear and supplies needed to care for COVID-19 patients. During the first wave of the virus, securing adequate protective gear was a challenge. During the second, staffing was strained by the surge in patients.
Now the group is reviewing bulk oxygen supplies, given oxygen shortages in Brazil and California. Those areas have recently seen surges associated with the variants.
“We didn’t have much option but to adapt and keep moving forward,” Schwedhelm said.
