Nebraska's involvement with COVID-19 began a year ago, yielding valuable lessons

In reality, the saga began even before the Americans landed.

Shelly Schwedhelm, also a director at the Global Center, said preparedness experts at UNMC began convening about four weeks before the Wuhan group arrived as they began to see worrying reports about the coronavirus and discuss what it could mean if the virus made it to the U.S.

UNMC and clinical partner Nebraska Medicine have roles in a number of federal emergency response programs, including those that involve providing training and education to help health care workers safely manage people infected with dangerous pathogens. In 2014, the medical center treated three Americans who had become ill with Ebola during an outbreak in West Africa.

At the end of January 2020, Schwedhelm said, the team received a call from the assistant secretary of preparedness and response, an official in the Department of Health and Human Services, about plans to bring Americans back from Wuhan.

The Nebraska team spent two days searching for the best place to house the group, eventually partnering with the Guard.