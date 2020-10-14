Nebraska's number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise at record-setting pace

In addition, they said, Nebraska is relying on hospitals that are more than 85% full to absorb the increasing load of patients.

One concern cited by the researchers and other health care providers: While hospitals may be able add physical capacity, the pool of skilled health care providers available to care for patients, particularly those who are critically ill, is limited. And many of them are worn out from treating so many people with the virus for so long.

Ricketts said Wednesday that the state is looking at how it can provide additional staffing resources.

Dr. Bob Rauner, president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, said health officials must project into the future when looking at numbers of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, given the lag between new cases being diagnosed and some of those patients later being hospitalized.

If the state had 315 hospitalized on Tuesday, he said, that number could top 500 three weeks from now. If the state decides to hire nurses through staffing agencies, it could find itself competing with other states. Finding staff trained to handle critically ill patients, he said, could be particularly challenging.

“That’s a special skill set,” Rauner said. “You don’t just find that on eBay.”