Nebraska's vaccination sign-up launches with more than 68,000 registrations

More than 68,000 Nebraskans had signed up on the state's new COVID-19 vaccination registration website as of 3 p.m. Friday, less than a day after its official launch.
The new state site — vaccinate.ne.gov — was processing about 2,000 registrations every 10 minutes and "didn't have any hiccups" said Lori Snyder, the state's chief information officer. The state also had received about 700 calls to its vaccination hotline.
The launch of the site comes as the entire state is poised to move into the next phase of vaccinations, which will cover people 65 and older and younger people with certain underlying health conditions.
State officials announced Thursday that the state will get an additional 3,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine for use next week. President Joe Biden has pledged to boost states' vaccine deliveries by 16% over the coming weeks.
The state Health Department's website on Friday indicated that 86% of first doses allocated for the two-dose vaccine regimen had been administered in the state, and 46% of second doses had been administered. The site now separates data for the state and federal vaccination programs. The data will migrate to the state's vaccination website in the coming weeks.
"So we are getting shots in arms," said Angie Ling, incident commander with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, "and I think it's a great display of where we’re at" with the vaccination program.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state on Friday had 341 residents hospitalized with COVID-19. With COVID-19 patients making up under 10% of inpatients on a seven-day rolling average, Ricketts said the state at 12:01 a.m. Saturday will shift into the next and least restrictive level of health measures.
Under those rules, youth extracurricular activities can operate at full capacity, as can large indoor events.
Ricketts noted, however, that people planning large events still must have their plans approved by local health departments. In Douglas County, that applies to events with 1,000 or more people. In the rest of the state, it applies to events with 500 or more attendees.
So, no, the CHI Health Center will not be at full capacity when the Creighton Bluejays men's basketball team takes the court Wednesday. Creighton has no plans to make major changes to its fan attendance policy for home basketball games, said Rob Anderson, athletic department spokesman.
The crowd size at Creighton games has increased slightly since the building opened its doors to a limited group of fans back on Dec. 23, going from 10% to 12.7% of capacity. Anderson said Creighton officials are continually evaluating their options and are willing to adjust their fan policy when appropriate.
Ricketts also said that a change in guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention means that people who have had COVID-19 within the preceding three months or have been fully vaccinated against it no longer must quarantine for 14 days if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19. Instead, they can wear a mask while out in public for 14 days and monitor for symptoms. Anyone who has symptoms must stay home.
"We hope this is an incentive for people to get vaccinated," he said.
The new vaccination website will serve not only as a registration portal but also as an administrative system that local health departments can use to monitor and reach out if particular groups aren't getting the vaccine, said Snyder, the state information official.
Nebraskans who already have signed up through their local health departments do not have to register again through the state site.
There is, however, one exception. Those 18 to 64 who have underlying health conditions are asked to re-register on the state site so they can be properly prioritized. Instructions for using the site are on the department's website on the Vaccine Registration Portal Information page.
Nebraskans also can call the state's COVID-19 vaccination hotline at 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275.
A Spanish version of the site will be available in mid-February, and materials will be translated into multiple languages. Support also will be available through the department for those who speak other languages. And the state is working on solutions for those who are visually or hearing impaired.
World-Herald Staff Writers Martha Stoddard and Jon Nyatawa contributed to this report.
