Nebraska's vaccination sign-up launches with more than 68,000 registrations

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state on Friday had 341 residents hospitalized with COVID-19. With COVID-19 patients making up under 10% of inpatients on a seven-day rolling average, Ricketts said the state at 12:01 a.m. Saturday will shift into the next and least restrictive level of health measures.

Under those rules, youth extracurricular activities can operate at full capacity, as can large indoor events.

Ricketts noted, however, that people planning large events still must have their plans approved by local health departments. In Douglas County, that applies to events with 1,000 or more people. In the rest of the state, it applies to events with 500 or more attendees.

So, no, the CHI Health Center will not be at full capacity when the Creighton Bluejays men's basketball team takes the court Wednesday. Creighton has no plans to make major changes to its fan attendance policy for home basketball games, said Rob Anderson, athletic department spokesman.

The crowd size at Creighton games has increased slightly since the building opened its doors to a limited group of fans back on Dec. 23, going from 10% to 12.7% of capacity. Anderson said Creighton officials are continually evaluating their options and are willing to adjust their fan policy when appropriate.