Need help navigating Medicare open enrollment? Free services available remotely

If beneficiaries like what they have, they can keep those plans. But because plans change each year, changing premiums and copays and even dropping medications and pharmacies from their preferred lists, Fredricks advises seniors to give their plans a once-over each year.

By reviewing plans and helping seniors find the one that best fits their needs, the volunteers can save beneficiaries hundreds, in some cases, thousands of dollars on prescription drugs. In 2017, for instance, beneficiaries who received help from the group saved an annual average of $752 on prescription drug costs.

Medicare participants also should review their Medicare Advantage plans, an alternative to original Medicare, during open enrollment to check drug coverage and health benefits. That includes making sure their doctors will still be in their plan network.

Among the bigger changes for 2021, people on Medicare due to end stage renal failure now will be able to enroll in Medicare Advantage plans, which cap how much patients on dialysis have to pay for that treatment.