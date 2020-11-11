Need help navigating Medicare open enrollment? Free services available remotely

A group of volunteers is offering free assistance to seniors navigating Medicare open enrollment, though the meetings can't be held in person this year.
Sue Fredricks, executive director of Volunteers Assisting Seniors in Omaha, said the group of trained volunteers this year is holding its advising sessions over the phone because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, she wants to make sure seniors know the volunteers are available. While the organization had a good response after Medicare open enrollment began Oct. 15, it since has hit a lull. Volunteers have heard from some of those who have called that they didn’t think the counseling would be available this year.
It is. After the volunteers, many of them seniors themselves, got up to speed on Teams, Zoom and Google docs and many of the volunteers’ home computers were updated, counseling sessions have been going on remotely.
“We have some fabulous, fabulous volunteers who will jump through almost any hoops to help people because they feel this is a very important service,” Fredricks said. “They’re doing things they never thought they would.”
Medicare’s annual open enrollment period, which runs through Dec. 7, gives beneficiaries the opportunity to review their Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, also known as Part D.
If beneficiaries like what they have, they can keep those plans. But because plans change each year, changing premiums and copays and even dropping medications and pharmacies from their preferred lists, Fredricks advises seniors to give their plans a once-over each year.
By reviewing plans and helping seniors find the one that best fits their needs, the volunteers can save beneficiaries hundreds, in some cases, thousands of dollars on prescription drugs. In 2017, for instance, beneficiaries who received help from the group saved an annual average of $752 on prescription drug costs.
Medicare participants also should review their Medicare Advantage plans, an alternative to original Medicare, during open enrollment to check drug coverage and health benefits. That includes making sure their doctors will still be in their plan network.
Among the bigger changes for 2021, people on Medicare due to end stage renal failure now will be able to enroll in Medicare Advantage plans, which cap how much patients on dialysis have to pay for that treatment.
A number of plans next year also will be participating in Medicare’s Senior Savings Program and offering insulin at a monthly copay of $35 or less. Fredricks said it appears that nine or 10 of the 28 plans offered locally are participating in that program. Drugmakers, too, had to sign up to participate. As a result, a number of different types of insulin are part of the program.
“This would certainly be a year to take a look at it,” she said.
Volunteers Assisting Seniors serves as the Nebraska State Health Insurance Program (SHIIP) office in the Omaha area. Those interested in receiving help can call the organization at 402-444-6617 and leave their name and number. Staff will call back to schedule an appointment. Limited evening and weekend appointments also are available.
To contact other SHIIP groups around the state, call 1-800-234-7719.
