New coronavirus variant found in Omaha metro area

A likely more infectious and potentially more serious type of coronavirus has been found in the Omaha metro area.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday night that two people in Douglas County have tested positive for the so-called Brazil P.1 variant. That coronavirus strain is believed to be responsible for a surge in hospitalizations in Brazil even though many people there had already caught COVID-19 and developed antibodies against it.

Dr. James Lawler, a director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, said that while the arrival of the Brazil variant in the metro area was expected, it is concerning. This strain of virus appears to be more transmissible and may make people more severely ill, he said.

"We are concerned that some of the new variants, including P.1, may cause more severe disease among young people," he said. Additionally, people who have previously had COVID-19 may not have as much protection against it as they have against the original strain.