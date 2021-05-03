New COVID cases in Nebraska lowest since July; Douglas County hits vaccine milestone

That differs from some rural areas where health officials are encountering hesitancy, Pour said. She noted that Douglas County was one of a handful of counties to ask state health officials for additional vaccine.

Pour said she is also looking ahead to the next milestone, noting that she has a bet with her staff about when the county will have vaccinated 50% of eligible residents. She said she is guessing May 12 or 13.

If federal regulators expand vaccination eligibility to children ages 12 to 15, as is expected soon, she said, the department will be ready. Vaccination plans then will include pediatricians' offices, places where parents will feel more comfortable having their children vaccinated.

When asked how she felt about Omaha's mask mandate expiring May 25, Pour said she thinks that the City Council made the right decision to not seek renewal. She said she probably would have preferred that the mandate stay in place for another month, until case trends are clearer. But given the level of vaccination, she said, relying on personal responsibility should be enough.

She said she is comfortable that if cases trend upward, the council would adopt an emergency mask ordinance.