 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nomi Health will move Council Bluffs COVID test site
0 Comments

Nomi Health will move Council Bluffs COVID test site

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska hit a new all-time high for COVID cases last week, but the pace of growth slowed. And hospitals across the state continued to see more coronavirus cases.

Nomi Health is moving its Council Bluffs COVID-19 test site and is dropping its appointment requirement from all metro-area sites.

The company hasn't announced its new Bluffs site, but the final day at the 1751 Madison Ave. location will be Monday. The new site is expected to open later in the week and will be announced at that time.

Appointments are no longer required at Nomi Health's Omaha testing sites, including Oak View Mall and the Fort Omaha and South Omaha campuses of Metropolitan Community College.

People still must preregister for a COVID-19 test and can do so at nomihealth.com/nebraska.

If you don't have access to the internet, you can register on-site, according to Nomi.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

It's never too late to train your dog, experts say

Omaha World-Herald: Live Well

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

RFK Jr. remarks on Anne Frank, vaccines draw condemnation
Live Well

RFK Jr. remarks on Anne Frank, vaccines draw condemnation

  • Updated

Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made “deeply offensive" comments when he suggested things are worse for people today than they were for Anne Frank, the teenager who died in a Nazi concentration camp after hiding with her family in a secret annex in an Amsterdam house for two years, several Jewish advocacy and Holocaust remembrance groups said Monday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert