Nomi Health will move Council Bluffs COVID test site

Nomi Health is moving its Council Bluffs COVID-19 test site and is dropping its appointment requirement from all metro-area sites.

The company hasn't announced its new Bluffs site, but the final day at the 1751 Madison Ave. location will be Monday. The new site is expected to open later in the week and will be announced at that time.

Appointments are no longer required at Nomi Health's Omaha testing sites, including Oak View Mall and the Fort Omaha and South Omaha campuses of Metropolitan Community College.

People still must preregister for a COVID-19 test and can do so at nomihealth.com/nebraska.

If you don't have access to the internet, you can register on-site, according to Nomi.

