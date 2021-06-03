North Omaha church town halls to explore vaccine facts and myths

The town hall, which will be followed by other such events in North and South Omaha, will focus on the science behind the vaccines and address more myths. Featured presenters will include Dr. Sade Kosoko-Lasaki, co-executive director of Creighton University's Center for Promoting Health and Health Equity; and Dr. Derrick Anderson, a physician with the Charles Drew Health Center.

Lassiter said organizers, who are working with the health department, also want to hear from community members about their questions and concerns.

"We have to just be honest with the community and just entertain whatever the questions are," said Lassiter, of the Nebraska Center for Healthy Families.

As of Thursday, 44.4% of all Douglas County residents were fully vaccinated. When broken down by race and ethnicity, 44.9% of Whites were fully vaccinated, along with 43.8% of Asians, 32.1% of Native Americans, 31.9% of Hispanics and 25.4% of Blacks, according to the health department's dashboard.

Early on in the vaccination effort, appointments were hard to get for those outside long-term care facilities and health care systems. Those with easy access to computers, the time and know-how to seek out appointments — and the flexible work schedules necessary to line up for shots and wait out any side effects — likely were first in line.