Notice lymph node swelling? It may just be a COVID vaccine side effect

Some people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine are reporting swollen lymph nodes under their arms or in their necks, one of the less-talked-about side effects of the shots.
One concern is that such swellings — an indication that the immune system is firing up — can be mistaken as a sign of cancer, particularly breast cancer. To allay such fears and avoid unnecessary testing, doctors, medical journals and medical societies have begun alerting patients and even recommending scheduling mammograms before or several weeks after vaccinations.
Dr. Katie Mendlick, a radiologist at Lakeside Hospital, said she is hearing quite a few reports from patients of enlarged lymph nodes or tenderness in their armpits, and it turns out that they recently had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Radiologists also are seeing the swollen nodes on mammograms and breast MRIs. Some of those MRIs are in breast cancer patients. Doctors pay particular attention to those because swollen lymph nodes under the arm can signal a recurrence or spread of cancer.
In medical journals, doctors also have documented swollen lymph nodes in men who are undergoing imaging for cancer checkups. The swollen nodes were thought to be because of vaccination.
When they see patients for imaging, Mendlick said, technologists record whether the patients have received the vaccine, the date they got it and in which arm they received it. They explain that the swelling, which usually occurs on the same side as the shot, is most likely their body’s response to the vaccine.
“We try not to get super excited about it,” she said.
Enlarged lymph nodes have been reported following other vaccines, including those for influenza and human papilloma virus, or HPV.
In trials of the Moderna vaccine, nearly 12% of patients reported swollen lymph nodes in their armpits after the first dose and 16% after the second dose. Such reports were lower with the Pfizer vaccine. But the Society for Breast Imaging noted that such reported rates were based only on physical examinations and that the real rates, and those that would show up on imaging, are likely higher.
Or course, other conditions also can cause swollen lymph nodes, including sinus infection, strep throat and mononucleosis.
Mendlick said people who have been vaccinated and then noticed lymph node swelling can wait a few weeks and see if it goes down.
She estimated that she’s seeing about one screening patient a day who has swollen nodes that appear on mammogram or MRI. To make sure there are no other problems, the breast imaging group typically recommends an ultrasound four to 12 weeks later. If the swelling persists, patients may need further testing.
To avoid any confusion, the group recommends that women get screening mammograms before they get their first jab or four to six weeks after the second dose.
The American Cancer Society also says most doctors recommend that people with breast cancer, or a history of the disease, get the shot in the arm on the opposite side of body from their cancer. In general, the organization recommends that people with a history of any cancer consult with their cancer doctors before getting shots.
“But we don’t want anyone to skip it,” Mendlick said of the screenings. “If you can time around it, time around it.”
But if working around the shots would unduly delay care, patients should get the screening when they can. As with other routine medical care, some women have delayed mammograms or gotten off schedule because of the pandemic. In some parts of the country, screening mammograms stopped for about a month to conserve supplies. Some patients were afraid to come to hospitals in those early days for fear of infection.
“The last thing we want to see is a delay in diagnosing breast cancer,” Mendlick said.
Nor should patients skip their shots.
“This should not be a reason that people avoid the vaccine,” she said.
