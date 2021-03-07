Notice lymph node swelling? It may just be a COVID vaccine side effect

Some people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine are reporting swollen lymph nodes under their arms or in their necks, one of the less-talked-about side effects of the shots.

One concern is that such swellings — an indication that the immune system is firing up — can be mistaken as a sign of cancer, particularly breast cancer. To allay such fears and avoid unnecessary testing, doctors, medical journals and medical societies have begun alerting patients and even recommending scheduling mammograms before or several weeks after vaccinations.

Dr. Katie Mendlick, a radiologist at Lakeside Hospital, said she is hearing quite a few reports from patients of enlarged lymph nodes or tenderness in their armpits, and it turns out that they recently had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Radiologists also are seeing the swollen nodes on mammograms and breast MRIs. Some of those MRIs are in breast cancer patients. Doctors pay particular attention to those because swollen lymph nodes under the arm can signal a recurrence or spread of cancer.

In medical journals, doctors also have documented swollen lymph nodes in men who are undergoing imaging for cancer checkups. The swollen nodes were thought to be because of vaccination.