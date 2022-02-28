Number of COVID cases in Nebraska hits seven-month low

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska hit a seven-month low last week.

Nebraska recorded 968 new cases of COVID for the week ending Thursday, down 50% from the 1,940 reported the previous week, according to a World-Herald analysis of federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. That marked the first time since late July that weekly cases have dipped below 1,000.

Nebraska’s per-capita case rate dipped below Maryland’s to become the nation’s lowest. The state rate is now less than one-third the national rate.

In all, COVID cases have fallen by 97% in Nebraska since the omicron wave peaked five weeks ago. They have dropped 90% nationally in that same time, the reason that cities, school districts and states increasingly are setting aside mask mandates.

The CDC last week issued new metrics that suggest 70% of Americans live in communities where cases and hospitalizations now are low enough that healthy people no longer need to wear masks.

Based on the CDC metrics, Douglas and Sarpy Counties both are considered to have "medium" case levels, suggesting those with health concerns should continue to wear masks.

Lancaster County has a low case rate. At that level, the CDC recommends that only people with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID should wear a mask.

The CDC notes that anyone can choose to wear a mask at any time.

Some rural Nebraska counties continue to have high ratings under the new system. The CDC still recommends mask use in those counties.

Hospitalizations in Nebraska are falling more slowly than the number of cases. The average number of Nebraskans hospitalized last week fell only 13% from the week before. Hospitalizations did fall below 300 for the first time since August, dipping to 279 on Sunday. That's down from a peak of 767 a month ago. But that number remains well above levels seen before the delta and omicron variant waves arrived last summer.

"There was a big exhale when we saw the volume going down," Kevin Miller, president of the Omaha area's Lakeside and Midlands Hospitals, said Monday.

But he and other hospital officials said their facilities still are busy catching up with care delayed during the pandemic. Hospitals continue to face staffing challenges and concerns about burnout.

Brett Richmond, president and CEO of Methodist Fremont Health, said he hopes for an easier spring and summer that will give staff members a bit of a reprieve.

But he said it will be important to continue to push to increase vaccination rates and booster doses. "If we don't continue to make progress on that front," he said, "I think we'll have a decrease in immunity should we see another wave sometime this year."

Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, said data provided by the state indicates that only 32% of the state's eligible population is boosted.

Everyone 12 and older is eligible for boosters. Although the initial vaccine doses still are effective in preventing severe disease, their effectiveness in preventing infection wanes over time, especially in people 65 and older. And boosters have bolstered protection against the omicron variant, which can get around some portion of vaccine- and infection-induced immunity.

Most of Douglas County's share of the at-home COVID-19 test kits purchased by the state health department have been distributed or are being sent to the area's eight school districts and the Omaha Archdiocese, said Phil Rooney, a spokesman for the Douglas County Health Department.

Others have gone to homeless shelters, correctional facilities and five Omaha Public Library branches — Washington, Abrams, Benson, South Omaha and Millard. Some also will be distributed at community events.

The state logged 73 confirmed or probable deaths last week, down only slightly from the 79 weekly deaths the state has averaged over the past month. At the current rate, the state this week will top 4,000 confirmed or probable deaths since the pandemic began. The state has recorded 453,569 COVID cases during the pandemic.

