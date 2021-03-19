Officials bless site of new chapel at Immanuel Medical Center

Officials blessed a 1,400-square-foot space at Immanuel Medical Center that will house the campus' new chapel.

The chapel will be near the front entrance of the hospital, which is near 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. The chapel also will sit adjacent to a healing garden. It will be available to patients, families, visitors and staff of any faith for prayer, reflection and meditation.

More than 100 donors — nearly half of them employees — spent the last five years raising money to make the new chapel a reality. The effort raised $1.5 million .

Officials said the existing chapel is dark and dreary, and lacks design elements to foster healing and a sense of spirituality. In addition, it can only accommodate a dozen people and is situated off of a busy hallway.

Renovations will begin Monday. A grand opening is slated for December. It will feature stained glass walls as well as art commissioned by local artist Jenna Lambrecht.

Craig Saigh donated to the chapel renovation project after his wife had a lengthy stay in the Omaha hospital. The blessing, which took place Thursday, shows the hospital system's commitment to its mission, Saigh said.