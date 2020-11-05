Omaha-area dentists seeing stress-induced teeth-grinding and jaw-clenching

Beninato said his patients have bounced around from specialist to specialist until they realized their symptoms stemmed from jaw problems.

Improper posture from working outside of a typical office setting can cause problems, too.

“It could be a contributing factor,” Beninato said. “When you add all these things together, you get the perfect storm — stress, posture issues, grinding. It all adds up and takes its toll.”

Dr. Stephen A. Coffey, an oral and maxiofacial surgeon, said people who have had a lot of dental work might be more susceptible to breaking or fracturing of teeth.

Coffey said he hasn’t seen a notable increase in patients with jaw problems since Oral Surgery Associates reopened after being closed during the early stages of the pandemic. But the practice’s offices, which are in Omaha, Council Bluffs, Papillion and Fremont, have been busy since elective procedures could again be offered.

Most people experiencing jaw pain related to grinding or clenching, Coffey said, usually can take care of the problems themselves.

Coffey, Beninato and Gaspard offered these tips:

» Find a way to relieve stress.