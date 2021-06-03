Omaha-area grocery stores offering incentives for shoppers who get COVID vaccine

With the federal government upping its efforts to get more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, several Omaha-area grocery chains are offering incentives to shoppers willing to get the shot.
Iowa-based Hy-Vee announced Monday that it will give a $10 gift card to each customer who completes their vaccination at one of the chain’s pharmacies by Nov. 11.
COVID-19 vaccines are available at Hy-Vee pharmacies free of charge. No appointment is necessary.
People receiving a two-dose vaccine, either Pfizer or Moderna, must receive the second shot at Hy-Vee in order to receive the gift card.
Baker’s is incentivizing people with a reward that is less certain but far larger.
Kroger, Baker’s parent company, announced Thursday that it was giving away five $1 million checks to motivate people to receive the vaccine.
From now through July 10, the company will give away a $1 million check each week. People must receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger-owned location and register online to be eligible for the giveaway.
Along with the checks, the company will be selecting 10 people each week to receive “free groceries for a year,” which Kroger said is valued at $13,000 each.
Additional information is at KrogerGiveaway.com.
Both announcements come as the federal government bolsters plans to increase vaccination rates. President Joe Biden has set a goal of getting 70% of adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4.
Biden's plan to energize vaccination efforts, announced Wednesday, will continue to use public and private sector partnerships, mirroring the “whole of government” approach he deployed to make vaccines more widely available after he took office. The president said he was “pulling out all the stops” to drive up the vaccination rate.
The federal government is not alone in turning to creative incentives.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made national headlines when he announced the creation of the state’s “Vax-a-Million” giveaway in May.
The Ohio promotion, which was intended to juice lagging vaccination rates, inspired similar lotteries in Colorado, Maryland, New Mexico, New York and Oregon.
Speaking at a press conference last week, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said he has no plans to offer incentives for people to get vaccinated. The state’s approach, he said, has been to make vaccines as available as possible.
Of the 1.9 million people in Nebraska, 43.3% are fully vaccinated, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. Another 5.9% are partially vaccinated.
The Pfizer vaccine is available for people 12 and older. The Moderna vaccine and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available for anyone 18 and older.
This report contains material from the Associated Press.