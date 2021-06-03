Omaha-area grocery stores offering incentives for shoppers who get COVID vaccine

With the federal government upping its efforts to get more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, several Omaha-area grocery chains are offering incentives to shoppers willing to get the shot.

Iowa-based Hy-Vee announced Monday that it will give a $10 gift card to each customer who completes their vaccination at one of the chain’s pharmacies by Nov. 11.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at Hy-Vee pharmacies free of charge. No appointment is necessary.

People receiving a two-dose vaccine, either Pfizer or Moderna, must receive the second shot at Hy-Vee in order to receive the gift card.

Baker’s is incentivizing people with a reward that is less certain but far larger.

Kroger, Baker’s parent company, announced Thursday that it was giving away five $1 million checks to motivate people to receive the vaccine.

From now through July 10, the company will give away a $1 million check each week. People must receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger-owned location and register online to be eligible for the giveaway.