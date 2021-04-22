Omaha area schools will host vaccination clinics for students 16 and older

An effort across the metro area to vaccinate students 16 and older against COVID-19 will get underway next week.
Schools will host multiple clinics aimed at giving students convenient access, if they want the shots.
Public and private schools have teamed with the Douglas County and Sarpy/Cass Health Departments to administer the Pfizer vaccine.
“We hope these will become family events,” Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said. “If we are going to get back to normal, we really need to fill these clinics and be sure everyone returns for a second dose.”
Second-dose clinics will be set for three weeks later.
Students 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian, who also must sign a consent form.
Papillion La Vista Community Schools spokeswoman Annette Eyman said vaccination is voluntary.
“It is a family decision; it’s not required,” she said. “We’re just trying to make it easily accessible for those families that do want it.”
Vaccination is important for keeping kids in school and activities, she said.
Students typically turn 16 during their sophomore year in high school. Those students would still have two years of high school left.
In addition to protecting a student from the disease, being fully vaccinated lets students avoid quarantine after an exposure if they don’t show symptoms, Eyman said.
“Keeping as many kids in school as we can is a win-win for us,” she said.
The vaccines are free, and no insurance is required.
All Douglas County clinics welcome walk-ins, and adult family members may also receive vaccinations at the same time. Several of the clinics also offer preregistration to make the process easier.
The following clinics are scheduled in Douglas County:
Tuesday — 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Millard North High School — 1010 S. 144th St., Omaha.
Omaha South High School — 4519 S. 24th St., Omaha.
Wednesday — 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Millard North High School — 1010 S. 144th St., Omaha.
Thursday — 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Benson High School, 5120 Maple St., Omaha.
Saturday, May 1 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Westside High School — 8701 Pacific St., Omaha.
Sunday, May 2 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Omaha North High School — 4410 N. 36th St., Omaha.
Monday, May 3 — 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Creighton Prep High School — 7400 Western Ave., Omaha.
Omaha Central High School — 124 N. 20th St., Omaha.
Tuesday, May 4 — 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Omaha Northwest High School — 8204 Crown Point Ave., Omaha.
Thursday, May 6 — 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Bryan High School — 4700 Giles Road, Omaha.
Anyone with questions can call the Douglas County Health Department COVID-19 information line at 402-444-3400.
Sarpy County clinics are scheduled for Tuesday at Papillion-La Vista South High School, Wednesday at Bellevue West High School and April 30 at Gretna Middle School.
