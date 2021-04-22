Omaha area schools will host vaccination clinics for students 16 and older

An effort across the metro area to vaccinate students 16 and older against COVID-19 will get underway next week.

Schools will host multiple clinics aimed at giving students convenient access, if they want the shots.

Public and private schools have teamed with the Douglas County and Sarpy/Cass Health Departments to administer the Pfizer vaccine.

“We hope these will become family events,” Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said. “If we are going to get back to normal, we really need to fill these clinics and be sure everyone returns for a second dose.”

Second-dose clinics will be set for three weeks later.

Students 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian, who also must sign a consent form.

Papillion La Vista Community Schools spokeswoman Annette Eyman said vaccination is voluntary.

“It is a family decision; it’s not required,” she said. “We’re just trying to make it easily accessible for those families that do want it.”

Vaccination is important for keeping kids in school and activities, she said.