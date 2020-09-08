Omaha-based nonprofit provides seniors with Facebook Portal devices to connect with family

Initially, Mastny said, organizers weren’t sure how the devices would be received. But as requests keep rolling in, they have seen there was a need.

One senior uses it to call her grandson who is deployed overseas. Other nursing home residents use it to chat with each other over lunch since they no longer can convene in the facility’s dining room.

“People are using it in ways that we never even thought,” Mastny said. “The value in seeing that your loved one is happy and OK brings peace of mind. A lot of that can be hidden over the phone.”

Nedrig, who has breast cancer, decided to stop chemotherapy earlier this year when the treatment stopped working as effectively. Her family connected with the Dreamweaver Foundation shortly after that.

In March, Nedrig spent time in rehab for a broken pelvis. The 93-year-old was able to connect with her family only through window visits and phone calls. When she moved into High Plains, a memory care facility in Lincoln, after her rehab stint, her family couldn’t even help move her in, daughter Robi Kroger said.