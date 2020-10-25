Omaha-based staffing companies help fill U.S. need for health care workers

And, he said, responding to requests is travelers’ calling. While some might hesitate in the face of the virus, most will go.

“They’re needed now more than ever,” he said, “so they’re willing to take that call.”

A registered nurse herself, Patton said she knows what health care professionals are up against with COVID-19. Many of the patients require a lot of care, and health care providers also have to worry about protecting their own health, including wearing protective gear that poses its own physical demands.

“I can absolutely empathize with what our front line is up against,” she said.

Easing the entry of health care workers into the state was an executive order Ricketts issued March 27 allowing workers who are licensed in good standing and free from disciplinary action in another state to work in Nebraska during the emergency. The provision remains in effect until 30 days after the governor lifts the COVID-19 state of emergency in effect in Nebraska.

Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health, said in a call last week that he doesn’t think Nebraska’s hospitalizations have plateaued yet. He said he anticipates another couple of weeks of gradual increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations.