Omaha-based staffing companies help fill U.S. need for health care workers

With hospitalizations for COVID-19 now at record levels in Nebraska, health officials have raised concerns that surging cases will outstrip not only the state’s hospital capacity but its health care workforce.
To address the workforce issue, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced recently that he would put $40 million of the state’s federal coronavirus relief money toward bolstering hospitals’ staffing, either by helping them hire temporary staff or by awarding overtime or hazard pay to existing staff.
Twenty-one acute care and children’s hospitals statewide are eligible for the funding.
But rising coronavirus cases in many other states have begged another question: Will Nebraska be able to compete for additional health care workers in what potentially could become a tight market?
Officials with Omaha-based health care staffing agencies say they can meet the demand, even with the call for additional health care workers back to or exceeding March levels. At that time, many states canceled elective or non-urgent procedures, an important source of revenue for many health care facilities.
To keep their own staff employed, many hospitals cut back on “traveling” staff.
Since then, hospitals gradually have returned to elective procedures, in some cases playing catch-up on care postponed by the pandemic. That and the rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in many states are the factors driving demand for staff, said John Maaske, founder and CEO of Triage Staffing in Omaha.
The funding the state has pledged, Maaske said, will provide Nebraska hospitals the financial resources to spend on staff they might not otherwise have had.
“Our take is that this stimulus for Nebraska helps level the playing field so Nebraska hospitals can compete and find outside talent to bring into their facilities as needed,” he said.
Some already are.
Meghan Patton, division manager of Omaha-based Fusion Medical Staffing’s nursing department, said the company is working to fill job orders it has received from hospitals from Omaha to Scottsbluff.
“It’s been our main focus this week, filling these job orders in Nebraska,” she said.
Omaha is a national hub for medical staffing companies, a development that dates to the 1980s and ’90s. One of the original firms was situated in Omaha, and it spawned a number of offshoots, said Maaske, who founded Triage more than a dozen years ago.
“I call it the Silicon Valley of health care staffing,” he said.
Having staffing agencies close to home appears to be an advantage for Nebraska. Fusion’s Patton said it’s important for the company to take care of its community.
Pat Barry, vice president of sales for Medical Solutions in Omaha, said the company tries its best to fill all needs. “But when it’s needed in our own backyard, we’re going to do everything we can to help support our local hospitals and facilities,” he said.
And, he said, responding to requests is travelers’ calling. While some might hesitate in the face of the virus, most will go.
“They’re needed now more than ever,” he said, “so they’re willing to take that call.”
A registered nurse herself, Patton said she knows what health care professionals are up against with COVID-19. Many of the patients require a lot of care, and health care providers also have to worry about protecting their own health, including wearing protective gear that poses its own physical demands.
“I can absolutely empathize with what our front line is up against,” she said.
Easing the entry of health care workers into the state was an executive order Ricketts issued March 27 allowing workers who are licensed in good standing and free from disciplinary action in another state to work in Nebraska during the emergency. The provision remains in effect until 30 days after the governor lifts the COVID-19 state of emergency in effect in Nebraska.
Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health, said in a call last week that he doesn’t think Nebraska’s hospitalizations have plateaued yet. He said he anticipates another couple of weeks of gradual increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
As of Thursday, 389 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID-19. That number is nearly 68% higher than the previous peak in May. Driving the increase is a record-setting rise over the past several weeks in new cases of COVID-19. However, it typically takes several weeks before some of those who test positive for the virus become ill enough to require hospitalization.
The funding for staffing will not, of course, stem the tide of new cases. To that end, Ricketts also announced new limits on indoor gatherings, which took effect Wednesday.
Robertson said CHI Health has about 400 additional beds it could use across its 14 Nebraska and Iowa hospitals if patients needed them and the hospitals had the staff to care for them.
CHI has placed orders for traveling nurses through staffing agencies, including one in Omaha, that will allow it to ramp up staffing over the next couple of months. The health system has some traveling nurses already working in the state, Robertson said, and additional nurses will arrive over the next few weeks. Some also have been contracted for December and January.
“The best problem is we’d get these traveling nurses on the ground and don’t need them,” he said. “That would give us the opportunity to let our staff take time off and rest and recharge.”
The health system also plans to tap the governor’s funds to offer a premium to its own nurses who want to take an extra shift. However, Robertson said, that’s not a long-term solution when people already are tired.
Another of the new health measures Ricketts announced requires hospitals to preserve 10% of regular and ICU capacity for incoming coronavirus patients.
Robertson said the health system may need to reschedule some procedures over the next few weeks. He said he’s not in favor of a wholesale stop because thousands of people in the region have medical needs that must be addressed, from cancer biopsies to heart procedures. But it is an option, he said.
Steve Goeser, president and CEO of Methodist Health System, said the health system is looking at all options related to staffing. The health system is using some travelers and will continue to assess that need. Early in the pandemic, Methodist cross-trained many of its staff and redeployed them to other units.
Andy Hale, the Nebraska Hospital Association’s vice president for advocacy, said putting money behind staffing is a step in the right direction. “We’re excited about it,” he said.
But Hale said he is concerned about whether traveling staff will be available, given upticks in other states, and about whether traveling staff will choose Nebraska in winter. Smaller communities, too, might face challenges recruiting.
Meanwhile, he said, the association is working with the state to figure out how many beds the state can staff and whether some smaller hospitals can take some patients from larger facilities who aren’t as sick.
Andrew Wettengel, marketing director for OneStaff Medical in Omaha, said there’s no shortage of traveling nurses. “I think you would be surprised how many travelers are out there,” he said.
OneStaff, he said, hasn’t seen a huge influx of requests. But the company’s job volume is back up around where it was in March.
The company also provides staff for long-term care, hospice and home health. The demand for people to fill those jobs also is up.
Patton said Fusion has seen the same thing. In some cases, facilities have been looking for nearly a complete staff.
Heath Boddy, CEO of the Nebraska Health Care Association, said the organization is working with the state on solutions to long-term care facilities’ staffing pressures.
Nursing and assisted living facilities are eligible to apply for a minimum of $25,000 under the new round of Community CARES program funding that Ricketts announced Oct. 19, even if they received funding in the first round. The new round also opened up funding to some government-run facilities, such as those run by towns, that weren’t included in the first round.
While $25,000 won’t change the game for them, Boddy said, “it’s definitely an appreciated amount of support.”
Maaske, on the other hand, said his firm is busier than usual, with its job fill rate now up about 20% over what it was before COVID-19.
Intensive care nurses are in high demand. The company also is seeing growing demand for respiratory therapists. But the company also fields calls for specialists in diagnostic imaging, medical laboratory work and a variety of nursing specialties as hospitals catch up with pent-up demand.
Some of the calls for staffing are intended to support existing staff, Patton said, and give them a bit of a breather. In others, it’s to provide a cushion in case someone gets sick.
Ricketts has said it’s important to preserve hospital capacity not just for coronavirus patients but also for heart attack victims, moms delivering babies and others who need acute care.
Morgan Anderson, a labor and delivery nurse who lives in Council Bluffs, recently accepted a contract at a hospital in Boone, Iowa. The hospital has only nine labor and delivery nurses. With two scheduled per shift, scheduling is tight.
Anderson, who worked as a traveler for Fusion for 4½ years, worked at the hospital 150 miles from Omaha on a previous contract, so she knows the facility. However, she took a position on the company’s corporate side about the time the pandemic struck. She agreed to work in Boone two nights a week while continuing her regular job. She also will help cover the hospital’s medical and surgical beds when she’s free.
“I just want to help them,” she said. “And this is probably the only way they can get the help, is by bringing a traveler in. I’m more than happy to go help where I can and hopefully make a difference.”
Anderson said the work is rewarding, and it’s fun to see how different hospitals work and learn from other doctors and nurses. “I’ve met so many awesome people that I still keep in touch with,” she said. “It’s really fun if you are able to be flexible.”
