Omaha couple welcomes their second set of twins

Nyaliep Nhial got a 2-for-1 deal with her first pregnancy.
The Omaha woman’s experience delivering her twin girls at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy was so positive that she decided to name one of the babies Mercy after the hospital.
This week, Nhial was back at Bergan Mercy for another 2-for-1 deal. She gave birth on Tuesday to a second set of twins — one boy and one girl.
“It was a no-brainer I was going to come back” to Bergan Mercy, said Nhial, 25. “I’m glad I did.”
The new set of twins — still unnamed — will join 4-year-old sisters Kaygee and Mercy and 3-year-old brother Mogah.
Nhial said she was surprised to find out she was pregnant with twins the first time around.
During her first pregnancy, Nhial said, she tried to research as much as she could about delivering her babies on her own. Her mother, who is from South Sudan, didn’t have the luxury of hospital births.
One nurse stayed by Nhial’s side during labor and delivery of the first twins. After delivery, the care team made her feel good about being a new mom.
“It felt like I had all the love in the world in that moment,” she said. “They just made me feel good. Bergan Mercy made this experience beautiful for me.”
Kaygee, she said, means “first-born daughter.” For the second twin, she decided to give a nod to the helpful Bergan Mercy hospital staff.
Mom and Dad, Emmanuel Zakaria, didn’t expect to have another set of twins. So they ditched lots of their spare baby gear such as cribs, carriers and clothes.
For this pregnancy, Nhial said she felt more prepared to carry and deliver twins.
“I was like, ‘All right. Let’s do this again, then,’” she said.
But this pregnancy included the added stress of taking place during a pandemic. Plus, Nhial was taking care of three young kids and managing a local nonprofit organization.
Nhial had no complications. She wore a mask in public and used hand sanitizer frequently.
She delivered the twins at 37 weeks. Each of the babies weighed 5 pounds.
So far, the newborns have met Nhial’s parents. They will have to wait to meet their siblings until they’re released from the hospital.
This set of twins completes the family, Mom and Dad said.
“Honestly, I feel like God is giving me this 2-for-1 deal that I didn’t ask for, so I’m going to call it quits after this,” Nhial said. “I don’t want to gamble with it.”
Dad agreed: “Done.” He said he feels “blessed and happy” with the new additions to the family.
It has been hard this year to find reasons to celebrate, Nhial said. But the newborns have helped the family find some little joys in life.
“If you look, you’ll definitely find some happiness,” Nhial said. “That’s what these twins represent for me this year. In a crazy world, there’s always happiness there.”
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!