Omaha couple welcomes their second set of twins

Nyaliep Nhial got a 2-for-1 deal with her first pregnancy.

The Omaha woman’s experience delivering her twin girls at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy was so positive that she decided to name one of the babies Mercy after the hospital.

This week, Nhial was back at Bergan Mercy for another 2-for-1 deal. She gave birth on Tuesday to a second set of twins — one boy and one girl.

“It was a no-brainer I was going to come back” to Bergan Mercy, said Nhial, 25. “I’m glad I did.”

The new set of twins — still unnamed — will join 4-year-old sisters Kaygee and Mercy and 3-year-old brother Mogah.

Nhial said she was surprised to find out she was pregnant with twins the first time around.

During her first pregnancy, Nhial said, she tried to research as much as she could about delivering her babies on her own. Her mother, who is from South Sudan, didn’t have the luxury of hospital births.

One nurse stayed by Nhial’s side during labor and delivery of the first twins. After delivery, the care team made her feel good about being a new mom.