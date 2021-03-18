 Skip to main content
Omaha day care closed by county after COVID outbreak
Omaha day care closed by county after COVID outbreak

An Omaha child care and preschool center has been closed after reporting more than 60 possible COVID-19 cases.

Rosewood Academy Childcare & Preschool at 5225 N. 158th Ave. was closed Wednesday night by the Douglas County Health Department, said department spokesman Phil Rooney. It will remain closed for 10 days as the Health Department investigates, he said.

A small outbreak of an illness at a day care is not unusual, Rooney said. But having one that requires closure is uncommon, he said.

So far, the Health Department has confirmed 23 of the possible cases, Rooney said. The number may go up as testing continues, he said.

A representative of Rosewood Academy could not be reached for comment Thursday.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

