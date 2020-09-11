Omaha dietitian awarded $20,000 grant to help host workshops to help food bank recipients

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With help from a grant, an Omaha dietitian plans to develop culinary workshops at local food banks to help combat food insecurity.

Mary Lynn Kardell was awarded a $20,000 grant from Siggi's Dairy. The grant is part of the Siggi's Starters program, which helps to support registered dietitians and improve community nutrition.

Kardell, a registered dietitian, has been practicing in Omaha for about 30 years. Her private practice, located near 78th and Pacific Streets, helps people improve their relationships with food.

She has seen food insecurity firsthand, especially during the pandemic. She said she has seen people who don't eat certain foods because of dieting and people who can't afford to buy food.

When the pandemic started impacting the Omaha area, Kardell began working with local food banks, including Heart Ministry. She saw some patrons who were unsure how to use certain foods, like a bag of beans, in meals.

"Hunger is an innate need," Kardell said. "Learning how to prepare foods and turning food into nourishing meals isn't innate."