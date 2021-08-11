Omaha doctor says heat-related illness is rare but serious

Drake Geiger's father, Scott Hoffman, said his son's body temperature was "extremely elevated" Tuesday. He said the staff at the Nebraska Medical Center, where his son was taken, couldn't get the teen's temperature down.

Other factors that make sports more risky include equipment, Ronshaugen said. That’s why most football teams begin practicing without pads and other gear in order to acclimate athletes to the conditions.

In 2009, the NSAA issued a number of recommendations for high schools aimed at preventing heat-related illnesses during hot summer workouts.

Those included scheduling no more than three two-a-day practices during the same week when preseason drills begin in August.

At the time, the National Athletic Trainers Association also called for high schools to adopt a 14-day heat acclimatization period of limited on-field activity.

When the association released its recommendation, at least 39 football players at all levels had died from heat-related causes dating to 1995, with most happening in early August, according to the National Center for Catastrophic Injury Research at the University of North Carolina. Updated data was not immediately available.