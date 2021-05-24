Omaha health experts address myths and misconceptions about COVID vaccines

Even as they seek new ways to reach people who haven’t yet received their COVID-19 vaccine shots, health officials are also trying to determine what’s stopping those who still haven’t rolled up their sleeves.
“Every barrier that does exist, we need to take it down,” Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said last week.
A recent New York Times opinion article, based on a survey of Americans, grouped people who are not vaccinated according to their reasons for not taking the shots. The article suggested that 18% of Nebraskans are “COVID skeptics” who don’t believe that the virus poses a threat and that 2% distrust government.
The first group likely poses the highest hurdle for vaccination, Pour said, but the second may include people who can be educated or convinced if health officials focus on vaccines’ benefits.
Some 7% face barriers, such as a lack of time or an inability to take time off work to get vaccinated. Pour said health officials encourage businesses to give employees time off to get shots.
An additional 10% of respondents say they’re going to wait. Pour thinks that health officials can eventually reach that group.
“We have a hill to climb,” she said, “but we can climb it if we have a good focus.”
Part of that climb may include countering some of the myths and misconceptions that have circulated about the vaccines. Here are some of the concerns local experts have heard and what they’re telling patients.
The vaccines were rushed through an expedited process that skipped some safety steps.
Any shortcuts in the development of the vaccines came not because steps were skipped but because vaccine-makers took many of the steps that are normally taken one after the other at the same time, said Dr. James Lawler, an executive director at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security.
Normally, he said, a vaccine developer wouldn’t start building a manufacturing facility until a vaccine candidate had gone through the entire testing process and received federal approval.
With COVID-19 vaccine candidates, the federal government and others funded the development of manufacturing capacity so production plants would be ready to go by the time the vaccines were ready.
The clinical trials that led to the vaccines’ emergency approval were not shortchanged in any way, Lawler said. They were the same size — each vaccine’s Phase 3 trial included 30,000 to 40,000 people — and involved the same analysis used for every other vaccine on the market. Vaccine developers and regulators had very good safety and efficacy data before the vaccines were approved for emergency use, he said.
Pfizer, in fact, is expected to submit an application to the Food and Drug Administration yet this month seeking full approval for its vaccine.
Another factor that helped accelerate the vaccines’ launch is the fact that messenger RNA vaccines, like those now made by Pfizer and Moderna, had been under development for more than a decade but were never widely deployed, said Dr. Jessica Jones, an infectious diseases physician with Methodist Health System.
Once researchers isolated and sequenced the genetic material of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 — in its case, RNA — vaccine-makers were able to quickly produce vaccines.
“This isn’t something they just pulled out of a hat,” Jones said.
The vaccines have now been given to millions of Americans — as of late last week, more than 160 million Americans, or 48.2% of the nation’s population, had received at least one shot — and adverse events have been very rare, Lawler said.
“We have very high confidence these vaccines are effective and they’re safe,” he said.
As a result, Nebraska and the U.S. as a whole have seen cases, hospitalizations and deaths drop, first in nursing homes and now in the larger population. In the wake of those decreases, masking requirements and limits on social gatherings are being relaxed.
“We’re seeing the fruit of the labor of vaccinations,” Jones said.
Adverse effects could crop up years later.
Lawler doesn’t think that late effects from the vaccines are at all likely.
“We have very little data to support long-term adverse events from any vaccines that we use,” he said. “And these vaccines are degraded quickly once they’re in the body. The vaccines themselves don’t sit around. What hopefully stays around is our immune system’s ability to fight off the virus.”
COVID-19 vaccines have microchips in them.
No, Lawler said, the vaccines do not contain microchips.
It’s true that the outside of some syringes, or vials, are tagged with radio-frequency identification, or RFID, chips so they can be traced through the manufacturing and supply chain, he said. But the vaccines themselves do not contain microchips of any kind.
I’ve had COVID-19 and have natural immunity, so I don’t need to get the vaccine.
Lawler said he would have been very skeptical a year and a half ago if someone had told him that the vaccines would provide dramatically better immunity to COVID-19 than infection. But he said he has since changed his tune because the data clearly shows that the vaccines provide better protection.
India and Brazil had incredibly high rates of infection during earlier waves of the virus but recently have suffered massive new surges with variants. It’s clear from that and from other data that natural infection provides limited protection from repeat infection, especially repeat infection from variants, Lawler said.
The vaccines can affect fertility.
Dr. Emily Patel, a maternal-fetal medicine physician with Methodist Women’s Hospital, said the initial studies for the vaccines did not include pregnant or breastfeeding women. But mRNA vaccines like the Pfizer and Moderna shots have been used in pregnant women with HIV and the first SARS and have been deemed safe.
In addition, she said, more than 35,000 pregnant women have now been vaccinated and registered with a vaccine safety network that tracks side effects. A study just published in the New England Journal of Medicine looking at preliminary data from that network found no safety signals related to pregnancy.
This summer, Pfizer is expected to provide data from an ongoing trial of pregnant women receiving its vaccine.
At the same time, Patel said, researchers already have enough data to know that pregnant women are at a threefold risk of needing intensive care and ventilators if they get COVID-19 and a twofold risk of dying from the virus, compared with non-pregnant patients of the same age.
“We have good evidence that this is a very safe vaccine, and we have a lot of evidence that suggests if you get COVID, you could get very sick,” she said, referring to pregnant women.
Researchers also have good evidence that babies born to vaccinated moms have antibodies to the virus, meaning that they’re being protected by Mom getting the vaccine. Scientists already know that’s the case with other vaccines, such as those for influenza. Vaccinated moms are also known to pass antibodies to babies through breast milk.
Researchers have no evidence, on the other hand, that the vaccines affect fertility. That myth began with the notion that there may be small similarities between a placental protein and the protein on the coronavirus targeted by the vaccine.
In fact, Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, a professor of immunobiology at Yale School of Medicine, wrote in a letter to the New York Times in January that her team had compared the virus protein with that of the placental protein and “found no notable similarity” between their amino acid sequences. Nor did her team find any reaction between vaccinated patients’ antibodies and the placental protein.
Said Patel, “The immune system, by making this antibody to protect you from COVID, is not going to start attacking this placental protein.”
Nor is there scientific evidence that suggests that COVID-19 vaccines are making menstrual periods irregular, as some women have reported on social media.
In a post on Nebraska Medicine’s website, Dr. Jennifer Griffin Miller, an obstetrician-gynecologist, said changes in periods were not identified in clinical trials of the vaccines. There’s no biological mechanism, based on how the vaccines work, that would explain such occurrences, she said.
Lawler also noted in the same post that researchers have no data to indicate that contact with someone who has been vaccinated affects menstrual cycles.
The vaccines will enter our DNA.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are what’s known as messenger RNA or mRNA vaccines.
When injected into the body, the mRNA stimulates cells to produce antibodies, which are part of the immune response that helps people fight the virus. But the mRNA does not enter human cells’ nuclei, which is where DNA resides, Patel said. Therefore, there’s no reason to think that it can incorporate into people’s DNA.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, based on different technology, uses a different but harmless virus to carry information into the body to teach the immune system to recognize and respond to COVID-19. It’s degraded right afterward, so there’s no risk of it incorporating into our DNA or changing our DNA.
If I get vaccinated, I can shed the virus or the spike protein.
Lawler said the vaccines are not based on live or weakened viruses like many other vaccines now in use, so there’s no possibility of a vaccinated person shedding the virus.
The vaccines do cause the body to produce the spike protein to train the immune system to respond if it encounters the real virus. But the spike protein is primarily made in the muscle where the vaccine is administered. So there’s no possibility that vaccinated people can shed the spike protein in any meaningful quantity.
But people who are infected with COVID-19 shed lots of virus, including the spike protein, and can infect others.
I’m young and healthy. I don’t need to get vaccinated.
Young, healthy people and children have a much lower risk of severe infection with COVID-19 than older adults, Lawler said. But their risk of developing a severe form of the illness, having long-lasting complications or dying are still much higher than their risk of suffering a serious reaction to a vaccine.
“If you’re in Vegas playing the odds, you should absolutely put your money on the vaccine,” he said.
Jones stressed that getting the vaccine isn’t just about protecting individuals. Like wearing masks, getting vaccinated is also about protecting others. A young, healthy person could contract the virus and unknowingly pass it to a grandparent or a family member undergoing chemotherapy whose immune system may not respond as well to the vaccine.
Young, healthy people are also part of making sure that enough people are protected that the virus can’t easily find new people to infect. Stopping the spread also helps keep the virus from mutating and spawning new variants.
“This is very much a community push,” Patel said. “It’s not a disease or a vaccine that’s all about the individual. That’s what’s hard. In the United States, we’re all about defining ourselves individually. ... With this, it’s really about being selfless and protecting others.”
Patel encouraged people who still have questions about the vaccines to seek reliable sources of information. Those include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, their local health department and, for pregnant women or those considering becoming pregnant, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
