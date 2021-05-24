Omaha health experts address myths and misconceptions about COVID vaccines

“We have a hill to climb,” she said, “but we can climb it if we have a good focus.”

Part of that climb may include countering some of the myths and misconceptions that have circulated about the vaccines. Here are some of the concerns local experts have heard and what they’re telling patients.

The vaccines were rushed through an expedited process that skipped some safety steps.

Any shortcuts in the development of the vaccines came not because steps were skipped but because vaccine-makers took many of the steps that are normally taken one after the other at the same time, said Dr. James Lawler, an executive director at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security.

Normally, he said, a vaccine developer wouldn’t start building a manufacturing facility until a vaccine candidate had gone through the entire testing process and received federal approval.

With COVID-19 vaccine candidates, the federal government and others funded the development of manufacturing capacity so production plants would be ready to go by the time the vaccines were ready.