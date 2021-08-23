Omaha health officials hope full approval of Pfizer's COVID shot boosts vaccination

Omaha health officials hailed Monday's move by federal regulators to grant full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 and older, saying they hope that the step will encourage people who have put off the shots to get inoculated.
More than 200 million Pfizer doses have been administered in the U.S. under special emergency provisions — and hundreds of millions more worldwide — since December. In going a step further and granting full approval, the Food and Drug Administration cited months of real-world evidence that serious side effects are extremely rare.
"I think it's very good news that the FDA finally approved the Pfizer vaccine," said Dr. James Lawler, a co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Global Center for Health Security. "This has been a long process. I hope this confirms to people what experts have been saying for a while, that these vaccines are safe and effective."
Said Dr. Cary Ward, chief medical officer of CHI Health: "My hope is this will make many more people who were on the fence comfortable in going ahead."
The FDA's move is also expected to pave the way for more universities, companies and local governments to make vaccinations mandatory.
The Pentagon promptly announced that it will press ahead with plans to require members of the military to get vaccinated amid the battle against the extra-contagious delta variant. Louisiana State University likewise said it will demand that its students get the shot.
Locally, Immanuel, which operates retirement communities and long-term care facilities, announced that it will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Earlier this month, Nebraska Medicine, CHI Health and six other large Omaha- and Lincoln-based health systems announced that they would require all employees to be vaccinated within the coming weeks.
President Joe Biden said that for those who hesitated to get the vaccine until it received what he dubbed the "gold standard" of FDA approval, "the moment you've been waiting for is here."
"Please get vaccinated today," he said.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla called the FDA's action "an important milestone that I think will unlock some of the more skeptical minds."
But in Omaha, not everyone was convinced. Outside the Nebraska Medical Center near 42nd and Dodge Streets on Monday, opponents protested vaccine mandates for health care workers.
Allie French, founder and leader of Nebraskans Against Government Overreach, estimated that 500 or more people attended the protest. She said the group will be back Tuesday afternoon.
"Our health care workers deserve to have a choice," she said. "They have been fighting for our community since the beginning. They deserve to have a choice."
Another protester, who declined to give his name, said he doesn't object to people wearing masks or getting vaccinated. But he said he opposes any mandate.
Pfizer said the U.S. is the first country to grant full approval of its vaccine, in a process that required a 360,000-page application and rigorous inspections. Never before has the FDA had so much evidence to judge a shot's safety.
The formula, jointly developed with Germany's BioNTech, will be marketed under the brand name Comirnaty.
Moderna has also applied to the FDA for full approval of its vaccine. Johnson & Johnson, maker of the third option in the U.S., said it hopes to do so later this year.
Just over half of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate bottomed out in July at an average of about half a million shots per day, down from a peak of 3.4 million a day in mid-April.
As the delta variant fills hospital beds, shots are on the rise again, with a million a day given Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Full approval of Pfizer's vaccine means that it meets the same "very high standards required of all the approved vaccines we rely on every day," said Dr. Jesse Goodman of Georgetown University, a former FDA vaccine chief. That should help "anyone who still has concerns gain confidence" in the shots.
Earlier this month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he would seek the president's OK to make the vaccine mandatory by mid-September or once the FDA grants final approval, whichever comes first. On Monday, after the FDA acted, the Pentagon said guidance on vaccinations will be worked out and a timeline will be provided in the coming days.
The approval also opened the way for swift action by colleges to require vaccines and solidified the legal ground for hundreds of universities that already issued mandates for students and staff.
LSU, with more than 30,000 students, acted amid a surge in Louisiana that has repeatedly broken records for the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19. Some major college systems such as the University of Minnesota said they were waiting for FDA approval before making vaccinations mandatory. But some states forbid universities from requiring shots, including Texas and Florida.
"Mandating becomes much easier when you have full approval," said Dr. Carlos del Rio of Emory University. "I think a lot of businesses have been waiting for it."
On the same day the FDA decision came down, New York City announced that all public school teachers and other staffers must get vaccinated.
Earlier this month, New York City, New Orleans and San Francisco all imposed proof-of-vaccination requirements at restaurants, bars and other indoor venues.
Anxious Americans are increasingly on board: Close to 6 in 10 favor requiring people to be fully vaccinated to fly or attend crowded public events, according to a recent poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
The delta variant has sent cases, deaths and hospitalizations soaring in recent weeks in the U.S. Deaths are running at about 1,000 a day on average for the first time since mid-March, and new cases are averaging 147,000 a day, a level last seen at the end of January.
"For weeks we have watched cases go up at an alarming pace among individuals who are not vaccinated while the vaccinated are largely protected," Dr. Tomas J. Aragon, director of the California Department of Public Health, said in a statement. "If you are not vaccinated, let this be the milestone that gets you there."
The FDA allowed emergency use of Pfizer's vaccine based on a study that tracked 44,000 people 16 and older for at least two months — the time period when serious side effects typically arise.
That's shorter than the six months of safety data normally required for full approval. So Pfizer kept that study going, and the FDA also examined real-world safety evidence.
Pfizer's shot still has emergency use authorization for 12- to 15-year-olds; Pfizer hopes to obtain full approval for that age group, too.
Both Pfizer and Moderna have vaccine studies underway in youngsters. Pfizer expects study results from 5- to 11-year-olds by the end of September.
The FDA has authorized third doses of Pfizer's or Moderna's vaccine only for certain people with severely weakened immune systems. For everyone else, the Biden administration is planning for boosters starting in the fall.
