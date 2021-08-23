Omaha health officials hope full approval of Pfizer's COVID shot boosts vaccination

"Our health care workers deserve to have a choice," she said. "They have been fighting for our community since the beginning. They deserve to have a choice."

Another protester, who declined to give his name, said he doesn't object to people wearing masks or getting vaccinated. But he said he opposes any mandate.

Pfizer said the U.S. is the first country to grant full approval of its vaccine, in a process that required a 360,000-page application and rigorous inspections. Never before has the FDA had so much evidence to judge a shot's safety.

The formula, jointly developed with Germany's BioNTech, will be marketed under the brand name Comirnaty.

Moderna has also applied to the FDA for full approval of its vaccine. Johnson & Johnson, maker of the third option in the U.S., said it hopes to do so later this year.

Just over half of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate bottomed out in July at an average of about half a million shots per day, down from a peak of 3.4 million a day in mid-April.

As the delta variant fills hospital beds, shots are on the rise again, with a million a day given Thursday, Friday and Saturday.