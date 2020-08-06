Omaha homeless shelter ending its COVID-19 quarantine

No subsequent cases have been reported, Sully said. One men’s dorm reopened Thursday, and the other is expected to reopen Monday, he said, following dates recommended by the Douglas County Health Department.

Linda Twomey, Siena Francis House executive director, has been in frequent contact with Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour, Sully said.

“It was all to do with keeping our guests and staff safe,” Sully said. “We’re trying to make the smartest decisions with that in mind.”

That includes frequent sanitizing of surfaces and furnishings at the shelter and promoting social distancing, hand-washing and mask-wearing among staff and guests.

An additional homeless man who was not staying at Siena Francis tested positive July 20.

“Only having eight total positives is a testament to how the efforts that our staff and guests and clients have done in following our directions,” Sully said. “Initially, the clients were kind of slow on the uptake on masks, but gradually more and more have been wearing them.”

Sully said he recently was in the shelter’s dining room and “nearly 100 percent” of guests were wearing masks.