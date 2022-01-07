Omaha hospitals update mask rules amid COVID surge

N95s and other personal protective equipment have been and still are the protocol on COVID-19 floors and around coronavirus-positive patients, the doctors said.

Earlier in the pandemic, variants were less contagious, and a single mask was pretty good at preventing spread, Quimby said. Because omicron is so contagious, people need higher levels of protection.

The change is something the public can adopt, too, Vivekanandan said. Although she doesn't know how many people will adopt double masking, any mask in public — especially surgical — is good.

People shouldn't dismiss omicron as "just a cold," Quimby said. People are less likely to wind up in the hospital with this variant compared with delta, he said, but with more people infected, that leads to more people in the hospital overall. The U.S. also has a significant portion of the population that is unvaccinated.

"We're doing what we can to keep our lights on and the floor staffed," Quimby said. "So far, we're doing well with that. Don't buy into the 'It's just a cold.' It might be mild in a lot of people, but not everybody is so lucky."