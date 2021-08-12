Omaha, Lincoln health systems require employees to get COVID vaccinations

Eight large Omaha- and Lincoln-based health systems announced Thursday that they will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Officials say the move is to ensure the safety of patients and employees and the communities in which they operate.

The announcement came in a joint statement signed by the CEOs of Boys Town National Research Hospital, Bryan Health, CHI Health, Children's Hospital & Medical Center, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, Methodist Health System, Midwest Surgical Hospital and Nebraska Medicine.

The executives stressed that the vaccine is safe and effective against the coronavirus and that more than 125 professional health associations and health care systems have called for mandatory vaccination of health care professionals.

Unvaccinated employees and physicians may apply to their employer for medical or religious exemption.

The announcement was not unexpected. Dr. Cary Ward, CHI Health's chief medical officer, said several weeks ago that the Omaha area health systems were discussing requiring vaccination for employees.