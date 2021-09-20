Omaha-Lincoln Market to Market Relay will draw about 700 teams of runners

About 700 teams of runners will tackle a 75-mile course from Omaha to Lincoln during Saturday's Market to Market Relay.

The race is in its 14th year.

This will be the first year that 700 teams have signed up, said race director Ben Cohoon. Organizers expanded the field to 700 teams ahead of last year's race. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, about half the teams opted not to participate, Cohoon said.

This year's relay starts at Aksarben Village in Omaha and finishes at the Haymarket in Lincoln. Teams, made up of six to eight runners, start running at 5 a.m. and leave every 20 minutes until 9:40 a.m. Each team member takes on two or three stages that range from 3 to 6 miles each along the course.

From Aksarben, runners will head south toward Bellevue and then west toward Papillion-La Vista South High School. After leaving Walnut Creek Recreation Area, they will pass through Springfield, Murdock and Elmwood before finishing in Lincoln.

Market to Market is organized by Pink Gorilla Events. The Lincoln-based company also organizes the Good Life Halfsy.