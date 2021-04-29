Omaha man, 26, recovering from post-COVID inflammatory syndrome

When he could manage to use his phone, he was flooded with messages from family, friends and members of his church.

"The support was there — from family and beyond — the whole time," Larson said.

During 12 days of inpatient rehabilitation, Larson had to relearn basic skills. Videos from the hospital show him sitting up on his own, standing with assistance and finally cruising down the hall with help from a walker. He also had to relearn to feed and dress himself.

Since mid-March, Larson has been going to outpatient physical therapy sessions three times a week. During a session on Thursday, he walked on the treadmill at different speeds and inclines. His other exercises included rowing, holding planks and leg presses. Between each set, Larson checked his heart rate on his watch and grabbed drinks of water.

Larson said he's close to being at full strength. He still struggles with endurance and has yet to be able to get back on the basketball court. He hopes to accomplish that before wrapping up rehab.

"I know this works," he said of the therapy.