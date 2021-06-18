Omaha pediatricians see uptick in colds, other respiratory ailments

Sixteen-month-old Rose Schmitt got over her first bad cold about two weeks ago.
With COVID-19 cases down, mom Julianne Schmitt said the family has been getting the toddler out more, taking her to the Henry Doorly Zoo and to stores. Little Rose rode in a grocery cart for the first time at age 14 months, later than she normally would have.
Schmitt said she figures Rose, who's also teething and doing all the usual hands-in-mouth action that goes with it, picked up the cold somewhere along the way. While she recovered with the help of some infant nasal spray and steamy baths, she also shared the bug with her mom and other family members.
"I was shocked," said Schmitt, who didn't get sick until her daughter was almost over her illness. "Oh, no, this isn't allergies. This is way worse."
Several Omaha-area pediatricians said they are seeing an uptick in illnesses caused by viruses other than COVID, likely as a result of the fact that people are venturing out more and masking up less. What's most unusual is that it's coming in June.
"It's obviously a very unusual time of year for us to see respiratory infections," said Dr. Melissa St. Germain, Children's Physicians vice president and medical director.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week issued a health advisory warning of increased respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, activity in 10 Southern and Southwestern states since March. RSV infections usually occur primarily in the fall and winter months in the United States.
The Iowa Department of Public Health noted in a Friday update that that state has seen an increase in respiratory virus activity over the last three weeks.
St. Germain said the biggest uptick Children's is seeing is in parainfluenza, which causes croup. In the last couple weeks of May, the group was seeing 15 to 20 cases a week; in the last few weeks, the count was 33 and 37.
"That's usually a fall and winter bug," she said. "And RSV would normally be at zero, and we were at nine cases this last week."
Dr. Tricia Schmit, a pediatrician with Omaha Children's Clinic, said she has only confirmed one case of RSV. But she, too, has seen a lot of croup, with its characteristic barky cough.
That follows a really mild winter for the usual illnesses, she said, as more people worked from home, kept their distance and wore masks in public.
In fact, precautions to prevent the spread of COVID led to a nearly nonexistent flu season in Douglas County and Nebraska.
People also may be more aware of ailments now, particularly after months of reprieve. "So many parents are coming in and saying, 'We weren't sick at all last year,'" Schmit said.
Dr. Mikail Kraft, a pediatrician with Methodist Physicians Clinic, saw his first case of bronchiolitis this week. The lower respiratory infection is something he'd usually see in November.
"It feels like the wintertime, yet it's 104 degrees outside," he said, referring to Thursday's temps.
Kraft said he also has seen an uptick in parainfluenza and common colds: "It's definitely different than what we typically see."
For really young kids, St. Germain said, the lack of exposure to the usual number of respiratory viruses over the last year, which typically builds their immune systems, may make the infections seem more severe.
But Dr. Sarah Orr, a pediatrician with Boys Town Pediatrics, said its clinic's doctors haven't seen any increase in severity in respiratory infections they're seeing in patients.
Boys Town doctors are seeing a little more than the usual number of rhinoviruses, parainfluenza and enteroviruses that crop up this time of year, she said.
While most such ailments can be managed at home, St. Germain and Kraft said it's a good idea for parents to be aware of the signs of respiratory difficulty in young children, including wheezing, nostril-flaring, retraction or sinking of muscles below the neck and a high-pitched whistling sound when breathing.
For people with a child who has experienced wheezing with a respiratory illness or has asthma, St. Germain said, it's a good time to get them in for a checkup and make sure they have needed medications on hand. She also encouraged all unvaccinated people, which includes young children, to wear masks if they're going to be around large groups of people.
