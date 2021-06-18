Omaha pediatricians see uptick in colds, other respiratory ailments

Sixteen-month-old Rose Schmitt got over her first bad cold about two weeks ago.

With COVID-19 cases down, mom Julianne Schmitt said the family has been getting the toddler out more, taking her to the Henry Doorly Zoo and to stores. Little Rose rode in a grocery cart for the first time at age 14 months, later than she normally would have.

Schmitt said she figures Rose, who's also teething and doing all the usual hands-in-mouth action that goes with it, picked up the cold somewhere along the way. While she recovered with the help of some infant nasal spray and steamy baths, she also shared the bug with her mom and other family members.

"I was shocked," said Schmitt, who didn't get sick until her daughter was almost over her illness. "Oh, no, this isn't allergies. This is way worse."

Several Omaha-area pediatricians said they are seeing an uptick in illnesses caused by viruses other than COVID, likely as a result of the fact that people are venturing out more and masking up less. What's most unusual is that it's coming in June.

"It's obviously a very unusual time of year for us to see respiratory infections," said Dr. Melissa St. Germain, Children's Physicians vice president and medical director.