Omaha Police Department employees getting their first COVID vaccine shots

All Omaha Police Department employees are slated to get their first COVID-19 vaccine shots by Monday.

Thursday was the first day that the state's largest law enforcement agency could receive their initial shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

Clinics will continue Friday and Monday to ensure that anyone in the 1,084-employee department who wants the shot can get the shot. That total includes 865 full-time sworn officers and 42 part-time sworn officers plus 147 full-time civilian employees and 30 part-time civilian employees.

Chief Todd Schmaderer, among other officers, got his first dose Thursday.

Lt. Sherie Thomas, an OPD spokesperson, said it was important for department employees to be vaccinated because of their health and "to keep them safe as they work to keep our community safe."

"Law enforcement officers have an inherently dangerous job as it is, and the coronavirus adds to that," she said in a statement. "We are glad that OPD employees are able to get the vaccine."

Thomas said that since the beginning of the pandemic, 236 OPD employees, which includes sworn officers and civilian workers, have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.