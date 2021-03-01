Omaha researchers to participate in COVID vaccine trials in pregnant women, kids

Omaha researchers will lead local arms of two global trials aimed at ensuring the safety and effectiveness of a COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women and children.
The studies will be sponsored by Pfizer, maker of one of three vaccines that have now received emergency approval for use in the U.S.
Initial studies of the Pfizer vaccine did not include pregnant women and children, said Dr. Kari Simonsen, chairwoman of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's pediatrics department and pediatrician in chief at Children's Hospital & Medical Center.
Researchers don't anticipate new concerns to arise, she said. But specific studies of these groups are needed to answer remaining questions and to guide physicians' practice. The Pfizer vaccine has been given emergency approval for people 16 and older, and two others by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have been OK'd for those 18 and older.
"We really need data from these specific populations before we can expand the availability of the vaccine to include them," said Simonsen, who will serve as the local primary investigator for both studies.
Both local trial arms will be led by the Child Health Research Institute, a pediatric research partnership between UNMC and Children's.
The first trial is a randomized, placebo-controlled study that will evaluate the safety, tolerability and effectiveness of Pfizer's vaccine in pregnant women and their newborns. The goal for the global study is to recruit 4,000 pregnant women. Researchers expect to enroll about 50 women in Omaha. Participants will be patients at the Olson Center for Women's Health who intend to deliver their babies with Nebraska Medicine.
Some women who participated in the earlier trials became pregnant after vaccination. And some pregnant health care workers have been vaccinated during the early phases of the vaccine rollout.
But Simonsen said researchers haven't yet collected good, systematic data on those women.
"That’s why a study like this will help us really be better able to understand and effectively communicate the safety and effectiveness for pregnant women," she said.
One of the many things the researchers will be looking at are the newborns themselves. Women pass antibodies to their babies through their placentas, so the researchers will be looking at whether vaccinated moms' COVID-19 antibodies transmit to their newborns and help protect the infants for a time. Usually, maternal antibodies that cross the placenta protect babies for about six months.
The second trial will evaluate the vaccine's safety and effectiveness in healthy children age 5 to 17. The global study will enroll about 6,000 children. The Omaha researchers plan to enroll about 50 kids. The researchers will work closely with Children's Physicians offices to recruit participants. But children not seen at those offices may also be enrolled. Vaccines will be administered at Children's Specialty Pediatric Center, led by Children's pediatric infectious disease specialists.
Simonsen said researchers need studies specifically for kids because youngsters can have different responses to vaccines. They may, for instance, respond to smaller doses. For that reason, kids of a certain age and size receive smaller doses of some established vaccines.
"If they're going to have an effective immune response at a smaller dose, it would potentially increase the available doses in the supply chain," Simonsen said.
In the overall study, researchers hope to evaluate different doses. The Omaha site is likely to use one dose, while other sites might offer different ones.
Simonsen said it will likely be a number of weeks before either trial begins to enroll participants in Omaha. But she said she anticipates quite a bit of interest among parents. While kids who have caught COVID-19 have tended to fare better than adults, kids can spread the virus within families and in public settings.
"Protecting our kids may not just prevent disease for them but also may help us get through this pandemic (by) protecting our families," she said.
The researchers, she said, are excited to be able to contribute to the global effort.
"We really see vaccination as one of the critical pieces of finding our way forward beyond the pandemic," Simonsen said.
