Omaha researchers to participate in COVID vaccine trials in pregnant women, kids

Omaha researchers will lead local arms of two global trials aimed at ensuring the safety and effectiveness of a COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women and children.

The studies will be sponsored by Pfizer, maker of one of three vaccines that have now received emergency approval for use in the U.S.

Initial studies of the Pfizer vaccine did not include pregnant women and children, said Dr. Kari Simonsen, chairwoman of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's pediatrics department and pediatrician in chief at Children's Hospital & Medical Center.

Researchers don't anticipate new concerns to arise, she said. But specific studies of these groups are needed to answer remaining questions and to guide physicians' practice. The Pfizer vaccine has been given emergency approval for people 16 and older, and two others by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have been OK'd for those 18 and older.

"We really need data from these specific populations before we can expand the availability of the vaccine to include them," said Simonsen, who will serve as the local primary investigator for both studies.

Both local trial arms will be led by the Child Health Research Institute, a pediatric research partnership between UNMC and Children's.