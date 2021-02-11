Omaha VA among nation's fastest at getting COVID-19 vaccine to veterans

“Having it in these communities allows veterans not to have to drive to Omaha, Lincoln or Grand Island,” Jenkins said.

In the civilian world, most people who want a vaccination must sign up for shots using online systems that in many cases are confusing or overtaxed.

But the Omaha VA has mustered staff and volunteers to contact veterans by phone or text and help them sign up. Balvanz said this duty has been popular.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s been a huge team effort, wherever we need it,” she said. “It’s been kind of a positive after the toll of COVID.”

Currently, the vaccine clinics are open to veterans 65 and over, and those who have underlying health conditions. Hynes said the VA hopes to offer a vaccine to all veterans who want one by May or June.

Eligible veterans who haven’t been contacted yet can reach out to their VA primary care provider to express interest in receiving a vaccine, Hynes said. More information is available at: va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed.

While the Omaha VA is among the top five in vaccinating veterans, none has topped the VA system in Orlando, Florida.