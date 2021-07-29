Omaha YMCA announces plans for $10 million donation from MacKenzie Scott

The Y's 10 branches, three of which are in Iowa, had to close temporarily early in the pandemic. Later, they reduced class sizes and programming.

The organization still managed to shift its offerings to provide almost a half-million pounds of produce for those in need, as well as child care for health care workers and first responders.

YMCA officials initially declined to disclose how much money the organization had received from Scott. At the time of the donation, officials had not decided how they would use the grant money, but they sought input from task forces made up of community members and YMCA staffers.

Members of the groups didn't know how much money the Y had been given. Instead, they were asked what they thought was important and what changes they would implement if money was no object. They identified more than 600 initiative ideas, which were whittled down based on a scorecard.

Tointon said Y officials wanted to make sure initiatives supported the YMCA mission and were important to the organization. And while the gift from Scott was unrestricted, they tried to think about what might be important to her and whether they could impact the community in a way that would make her proud.

Officials settled on five initiatives: