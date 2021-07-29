Omaha YMCA announces plans for $10 million donation from MacKenzie Scott

Officials with the YMCA of Greater Omaha are outlining how they plan to use a $10 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott nearly eight months after receiving the money.
The money will be spent in a handful of areas, including facility improvements, upgraded fitness equipment, higher pay for part-time workers and community outreach programs.
In December, the YMCA of Greater Omaha was selected as one of 384 organizations to receive a grant from Scott, a philanthropist and former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. It was the largest single donation received by the YMCA, said Chris Tointon, president and CEO.
Scott has given away more than $8 billion to nonprofit groups in less than a year. The YMCA of Greater Omaha was one of 43 YMCA associations to receive a donation in Scott's December giveaway.
In addition to the YMCA, Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska, received a $15 million donation from Scott. School officials said the gift would be placed in an endowment to support student scholarships and student success initiatives across the college's 20-county service area.
The donation came at a time when the YMCA had been feeling the strain of the coronavirus pandemic. The organization lost $5 million in revenue in 2020. So far in 2021, the organization is down $3 million, Tointon said.
The Y's 10 branches, three of which are in Iowa, had to close temporarily early in the pandemic. Later, they reduced class sizes and programming.
The organization still managed to shift its offerings to provide almost a half-million pounds of produce for those in need, as well as child care for health care workers and first responders.
YMCA officials initially declined to disclose how much money the organization had received from Scott. At the time of the donation, officials had not decided how they would use the grant money, but they sought input from task forces made up of community members and YMCA staffers.
Members of the groups didn't know how much money the Y had been given. Instead, they were asked what they thought was important and what changes they would implement if money was no object. They identified more than 600 initiative ideas, which were whittled down based on a scorecard.
Tointon said Y officials wanted to make sure initiatives supported the YMCA mission and were important to the organization. And while the gift from Scott was unrestricted, they tried to think about what might be important to her and whether they could impact the community in a way that would make her proud.
Officials settled on five initiatives:
- Equity and inclusion. This includes more community outreach to the LGBTQ+ community as well as supporting members who don't speak English. Tointon said some YMCA pools will be revamped to make them more accessible to members of all abilities. Park-like amenities will be added to the YMCA location in Council Bluffs, which is in a neighborhood that has no walkable access to community parks.
- Infrastructure improvements. Facilities will be upgraded to become more welcoming and innovative, Tointon said. Upgrades include revamping locker rooms as well as plumbing and infrastructure work.
- Employee equity and development. Tointon said they want to improve employees' experience. They will start by raising minimum wage for part-time employees to $11 an hour.
- Technology and innovation. Members will notice a better user experience on the website and better Wi-Fi in YMCA facilities. Some locations will get upgraded, high-tech fitness equipment. Officials also plan to launch an esports initiative for kids who aren't interested in traditional sports, Tointon said.
- Organizational sustainability. This will allow the organization to maintain services and facilities, even if another wave of the pandemic shuts things down again, Tointon said. If that doesn't happen, the money will stay in reserves for projects down the road.
Changes will be rolled out over the next three to five years, Tointon said.
Even with the gift, he said, the Y still needs the community's support.
"It doesn't stop the need for us to make sure that our community pitches in and supports things like scholarships so no kid gets turned away from a basketball league. Or to support programs like swim safety," Tointon said. "We still need the community to support the organization. We still need those everyday gifts."
