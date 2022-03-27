Omahan featured in national cancer awareness installation in Washington, D.C.

Across the National Mall, 27,000 blue flags decorated the lawn from March 13 to 18. Each flag represents a person predicted to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer, or CRC, by 2030.

Among these blue flags was also a digital sign broadcasting 12 individual stories of people affected by CRC. Ryan Shadle, an Omaha native, was on display. Shadle was 19 years old when his father, Paul, was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer.

“He battled cancer for about four and a half years and is one of the strongest guys I know,” Shadle said. “Obviously, I am a little biased because he was my dad, but he never complained about why he was the one that was diagnosed with cancer. He really put his heart and soul in everything he did.”

Shadle’s father was an ambassador for Fight CRC, the advocacy group that made the installation. After his father’s death in 2021, Shadle became one as well. This is Shadle’s first year as an ambassador.

Paul was diagnosed at age 44. This was a young diagnosis, but not uncommon, Shadle said. He said CRC is being diagnosed in younger patients now more than ever. In the next eight years, colorectal cancer is projected to be the leading cause of cancer death for people between 20 and 49. It is currently one of the highest leading-causes of cancer deaths in the United States, Fight CRC said.

“It was like, ‘OK, I don’t want anyone to go through what I went through,’” Shadle said. “You know, I wish that I had more time with my father. His passion based around his diagnosis was with Fight CRC … For me, if that meant so much to him, I want to kind of continue that.”

CRC is treatable if caught early, but symptoms are often dismissed and attributed to other things first, Shadle said. Common symptoms of CRC are bloody stools, stomach pain, frequent gas pain, bloating and fatigue. By the time a person sees a doctor for his or her symptoms, the cancer has already progressed.

“In the past, people have been scared to talk about it (symptoms). So, we’re trying to open up those doors to help people navigate those conversations,” Shadle said.

With the trend of earlier diagnoses, screening is becoming more important. Recently, screening for CRC has been recommended at age 45 instead of 50. It is traditionally done through colonoscopies, but there are new products that can also be used, Shadle said.

Fight CRC’s “Fight for More” campaign focused on raising awareness for CRC and asking for more colorectal cancer funding and research from Congress. They are specifically asking for two things to help combat the projected CRC death rate: more research from the Department of Defense and a CRC task force from the National Health Institute, Shadle said. More funding and research will help raise awareness and create new ways to battle CRC.

Shadle has been calling representatives, creating fundraising events, posting on social media, working with pharmaceutical companies and teaching people about CRC. He also worked with Gov. Pete Ricketts to name March “Colorectal Awareness Month” in Nebraska.

More information can be found on fightcolorectalcancer.org, on their Instagram @fightcrc or Facebook page “Fight Colorectal Cancer”.