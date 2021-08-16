Omahan is first with autism to pass local adaptive diver program

The family moved to Omaha from Texas in 2018, and Nathan joined the Papillion-La Vista Special Olympics team. He had already worked his way up to the 1,500 event but mostly swam the 800.

Nathan also participates in bowling, basketball, bocce, powerlifting, soccer, softball, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, and track and field. He plays in a bowling league with VSP (Very Special People), a social club for adults with disabilities.

COVID-19 curtailed many of those activities, so he started exercising at home every night.

He often said, "My team and my coach miss me."

Of all those sports, swimming is his favorite. Terry and Nathan got scuba class gift certificates for Christmas. Nathan loved it, so he and Terry started private lessons.

The family said they were blessed to work with Erika Roberts, who was willing to make adjustments in how information was taught and how the testing was done. She also lengthened the time it took to complete the course. She is an assistant instructor trainer, adaptive scuba instructor and service technician at Diventures.

She still remembers Nathan's first scuba experience.