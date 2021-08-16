Omahan is first with autism to pass local adaptive diver program

Terry Plucker remembers taking Nathan to adaptive swimming classes when he was 3 years old.
"He'd just corkscrew through the water," Terry said of his son, who was diagnosed with autism that same year.
Drowning is one of the leading causes of deaths of children with autism, and Terry and wife Amy wanted Nathan to be safe around water.
It took more than a year to get Nathan to swim an American crawl, and another 10 before he learned to do the backstroke.
"He never gave up and is a great swimmer today," Terry said.
This summer, Nathan has reached another milestone in the water. He started working with the staff at Diventures in Omaha in February and has become the first person with autism to complete the adaptive diver program there.
He and his dad plan to dive on a family vacation in January at Cozumel and Grand Cayman Island. Terry has also been taking classes so he can be a certified buddy in the water for his son.
Terry said that all along, they have fought to remove any barriers for their son.
"We have always asked Nathan's teachers, 'Why won't he be able to do this or that?' "
When it comes to sports, nothing seems to stop the 23-year-old.
The family moved to Omaha from Texas in 2018, and Nathan joined the Papillion-La Vista Special Olympics team. He had already worked his way up to the 1,500 event but mostly swam the 800.
Nathan also participates in bowling, basketball, bocce, powerlifting, soccer, softball, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, and track and field. He plays in a bowling league with VSP (Very Special People), a social club for adults with disabilities.
COVID-19 curtailed many of those activities, so he started exercising at home every night.
He often said, "My team and my coach miss me."
Of all those sports, swimming is his favorite. Terry and Nathan got scuba class gift certificates for Christmas. Nathan loved it, so he and Terry started private lessons.
The family said they were blessed to work with Erika Roberts, who was willing to make adjustments in how information was taught and how the testing was done. She also lengthened the time it took to complete the course. She is an assistant instructor trainer, adaptive scuba instructor and service technician at Diventures.
She still remembers Nathan's first scuba experience.
"I have never had a student so excited and filled with joy about merely being in the water until him," she said. "The moment we surfaced at the end of the dive, the first thing he asked was if he could go swim laps. Ever since that day, Nathan has brought immense happiness into my life."
The adaptive program has been available for years. Jason Anderson, another instructor at Diventures, said staff has worked with many people with disabilities, which range from the physical to the neurological.
Anderson said Roberts and co-worker Dave Dietz are passionate about doing more to build the program. Their dream is to someday have the money to work with more people like Nathan.
"Giving people with disabilities the opportunity to enjoy the underwater world," he said.
Nathan demonstrated all the skills required of other certified open water divers. He's a Level II classified open water diver, which means that he must dive with two other people who are certified adaptive dive buddies.
Nathan, who has limited communication skills, told his mom that the hardest part was the "air compass." That skill requires Nathan to read the computer and signal how much air is left in his cylinder.
Nathan got a taste of what he will find in January while diving at an abandoned quarry in Atlantic, Iowa, where students learn to become proficient in the open water.
"I have fun," he told his mom. "Fish, water, rocks and trees."
