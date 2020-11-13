Omahan Stanley Truhlsen, a nationally recognized ophthalmologist, turns 100

“I didn’t know which way to go,” he said.

He then had another bit of luck. In college, he had met and begun dating Ruth Haney, whom he would marry in 1943. Her father was Dr. W.P. Haney, an Omaha ophthalmologist.

Haney advised the young Truhlsen and his father to speak with a doctor in Blair whom Truhlsen’s father knew.

They drove to the doctor’s office and explained their predicament. The doctor picked up the phone and dialed the dean of UNMC’s College of Medicine. Truhlsen said he didn’t know it at the time, but the doctor and the dean had been classmates in 1902.

“He hung up the phone, turned to me and said, ‘OK, be there Monday morning at 8 a.m. for medical school.’ So there I went, another piece of Truhlsen luck.”

Barb Mitchell of Dallas, the youngest of Stanley and the late Ruth Truhlsen’s four children, said her father’s positive attitude has also contributed to his success.

“He’s so positive all the time,” she said.

Mitchell said she has asked her father how he maintains that attitude. “He said, ‘Well, it’s a choice.’ ”