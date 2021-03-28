Omahan will run 166 miles to help mom, others with MS

“The National Coalition of 100 Black Women represents the spirit of the award because of its ‘Can Do’ attitude and its resilience, courage and creativity in its quest to create opportunities for a better future for Black girls and women in Omaha,” said Cristina Castro-Matukewicz, vice president and community affairs associate manager at Wells Fargo, the award sponsor.

Kids Can’s annual Can Do Awards celebration will be held virtually on April 22. It will be livestreamed event from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, go to kidscan.org/get-connected/cando2021.html.

New Kids Can community center

Kids Can is getting a new community center at 48th and Q Streets.

The organization has been in its current building at 49th and Q since 1964. But CEO Robert Patterson said it’s time for a change. The new center will double the space and children in the program.

“We are ready for the next chapter of this amazing organization,” Patterson said. “I am proud to announce our capital campaign for a brand new building that will not only double our capacity but improve the quality and depth of our programs.”