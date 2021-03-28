Omahan will run 166 miles to help mom, others with MS

Omahan Chris Whitney will be running 166 miles in a week this summer to raise money for MS Run the US.
The Milwaukee-based organization raises money for multiple sclerosis research and helps with home modifications, wheelchairs, medications and other care-related expenses of people with MS.
Whitney, communications coordinator for the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, is one of 19 runners who will traverse the country from Santa Monica, California, to New York City starting in mid-April.
Whitney said that for a long time, he’s wanted to honor his mom, Joyce Whitney of Lincoln, in her struggle with MS. This event came at the perfect time because he had just gotten back into running.
“While the miles and fundraising are tough, it is nowhere near as hard as it is for someone like my mom or anyone living with MS,” he said. “If I had to run 28 miles a day for the rest of my life to reverse MS and find a cure for the 2 million people around the world living with the disease, I would do it in a heartbeat.”
Whitney is running from Wray, Colorado, to Holdrege, Nebraska, from June 10 to 15. That’s 28 miles per day for six days. He must also raise $10,000. To donate, visit chrisrunsforms.com.
New Fontenelle Forest director
Matt Darling is joining Fontenelle Forest as its new executive director.
Darling brings extensive nonprofit, leadership, donor services and business experience to the role. As a longtime Fontenelle Forest member, volunteer and master naturalist, he has firsthand knowledge of the organization’s core values of conservation, education, research and recreation.
“Throughout my life, the natural world has been a beacon of wonder, hope and guidance,” he said. “I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to fulfill my personal passion while also helping to fulfill the mission of Fontenelle Forest, which has long been a place of refuge, exploration and discovery for my family.”
During his 18-year career, Darling has served in various leadership positions in both the nonprofit and for-profit sectors. He joins Fontenelle after an eight-year stint with the Omaha Community Foundation.
Shannon Mullen O’Keefe will remain as interim director until Darling takes over on April 19.
Can Do Future Award winners
Idalene Williams and the National Coalition of 100 Black Women’s Greater Omaha Chapter are the winners of the Kids Can Community Center’s 2021 Can Do Future Award.
Williams, an accounting and business professor at Metropolitan Community College for the past 23 years, is active in the community, regionally and nationally. She is president of the Omaha chapter of 100 Black Women.
“The National Coalition of 100 Black Women represents the spirit of the award because of its ‘Can Do’ attitude and its resilience, courage and creativity in its quest to create opportunities for a better future for Black girls and women in Omaha,” said Cristina Castro-Matukewicz, vice president and community affairs associate manager at Wells Fargo, the award sponsor.
Kids Can’s annual Can Do Awards celebration will be held virtually on April 22. It will be livestreamed event from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, go to kidscan.org/get-connected/cando2021.html.
New Kids Can community center
Kids Can is getting a new community center at 48th and Q Streets.
The organization has been in its current building at 49th and Q since 1964. But CEO Robert Patterson said it’s time for a change. The new center will double the space and children in the program.
“We are ready for the next chapter of this amazing organization,” Patterson said. “I am proud to announce our capital campaign for a brand new building that will not only double our capacity but improve the quality and depth of our programs.”
Kids Can is asking Omahans to donate toward the next chapter of the organization. The Get In Gear Capital Campaign will raise the money necessary to complete the project. More details about the campaign and the new building can be found at kidscan.org/capital.html.
ICAN Women’s Leadership Conference
The 2021 ICAN Women’s Leadership Conference is set for Aug. 11.
The theme, “IN SIGHT: Step Up. Stand Out. Stand Together,” focuses on helping women visualize their aspirations, garner the necessary skills and exposure, and forge a path to achievement.
“In a time when visibility looks much different than ever before, it’s critical to keep yourself and others in sight,” said Susan Henricks, ICAN president and CEO. “By stepping up, standing out and standing together, women leaders can catalyze the practice of sponsorship, community endeavors, and intentional skill-building to see both their goals and those of others become a reality.”
Last year’s virtual event had 3,000-plus participants from 35 states and more than 300 companies.
Find the speaker lineup and registration information at ICANconference.com. The conference format will be announced in May.
Money for trails
The Rails-to-Trails Conservancy has announced the recipients of its 2021 Trail Grants Program, awarding $145,000 to fill critical trail gaps, with an emphasis on regional and community projects.
The awards included $60,000 in Doppelt Family Trail Development Fund grants to advance the Great American Rail-Trail, a developing 3,700-mile route between Washington, D.C., and the state of Washington.
The Northwest Nebraska Trails Association received a $10,000 grant to develop engineering documents for the first segment of the Cowboy Trail Connection into Chadron.
Our best Omaha staff photos of March 2021
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh