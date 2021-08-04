Omahans finally decide it's time to get COVID vaccine; incentives sweeten the deal

Health systems report that nearly all of those now hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, with a few such patients having compromised immune systems or taking immune-suppressing medications.

Those types of statistics drive home the need for a push in vaccinations, said Carole Patrick, vice president of the VNA.

"We're seeing the impact of (COVID) across the community," she said.

The VNA does drive-thru clinics for flu shots that always are well-received, Patrick said. So VNA officials talked with county health officials and set up Wednesday's clinic.

Krajicek said she has been careful about COVID and takes precautions like masking seriously. But as she has started to travel around the country more and more, she wants to be as protected as possible.

She said she initially was nervous about the vaccine, and her bad case of "white coat syndrome" — fear of doctors — hasn't helped. But her husband already has been vaccinated.

"If this is what I've got to do to keep me and my family safe, I'll do it," she said. "We're all in this together."