Omahans finally decide it's time to get COVID vaccine; incentives sweeten the deal

Suzanne Krajicek hasn't been afraid of the coronavirus and its variants.
But the 66-year-old Omahan said she doesn't have time for it.
Krajicek said Wednesday that she figured it probably was time to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
At a drive-thru clinic hosted by the Visiting Nurse Association, Krajicek got the first of two Pfizer vaccine shots from the comfort of her car. And while she waited out the 15-minute observation period, she had a doughnut.
The drive-thru clinic was hosted by the Visiting Nurse Association with assistance from the Douglas County Health Department. Officials said 57 vaccine shots — 26 of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson and 31 first shots of the Pfizer vaccine — were administered during the three-hour clinic outside the VNA headquarters near 125th Avenue and West Center Road.
Douglas County had seen a drop in vaccination rates, said Igor Hadzisulejmanovic, emergency response coordinator with the county. But kids heading back to school and an uptick in the delta variant have motivated some folks to get vaccinated now, he said.
The highly contagious delta variant has led to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. The state recorded 1,611 cases for the week ending Friday, up from the 978 the previous week and more than double the 690 the week before that.
Health systems report that nearly all of those now hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, with a few such patients having compromised immune systems or taking immune-suppressing medications.
Those types of statistics drive home the need for a push in vaccinations, said Carole Patrick, vice president of the VNA.
"We're seeing the impact of (COVID) across the community," she said.
The VNA does drive-thru clinics for flu shots that always are well-received, Patrick said. So VNA officials talked with county health officials and set up Wednesday's clinic.
Krajicek said she has been careful about COVID and takes precautions like masking seriously. But as she has started to travel around the country more and more, she wants to be as protected as possible.
She said she initially was nervous about the vaccine, and her bad case of "white coat syndrome" — fear of doctors — hasn't helped. But her husband already has been vaccinated.
"If this is what I've got to do to keep me and my family safe, I'll do it," she said. "We're all in this together."
The drive-thru aspect of Wednesday's clinic was helpful, Krajicek said. And she felt more comfortable going to a clinic put on by the VNA rather than going into a store or a pharmacy.
During the clinic, a VNA nurse walked between cars parked in the lot to check on vaccine recipients.
Attendees drove up to the clinic, filled out the required paperwork and received the shots, all without leaving their cars. Boomer Radio provided musical entertainment from one corner of the lot. And while vaccine recipients waited the 15-minute observation period, workers from the radio station dropped off Hurts Donuts, Scooter's coffee, refreshments and gift bags.
The gift bags, valued at $100, were stuffed with gift certificates, Adventureland tickets, cups, T-shirts and other goods. Participants also were entered into a raffle to win a $500 Nebraska Furniture Mart gift card.
Patrick, the VNA official, said some states have set up incentives such as lotteries. Incentives are nice, she said, but don't need to be extravagant. The VNA reached out to business partners to assemble the gift bags.
"Our nurses can give the shots, but other businesses can show their support, too," Patrick said.
Logan Frye ate a pink frosted doughnut in the passenger seat of his mom's SUV after getting his first dose of the vaccine. The 14-year-old is starting school at Millard South High School this year.
Logan already was going to get vaccinated Wednesday, said his mom, Christyne Davis. But the incentives offered at the drive-thru clinic were a nice perk. Logan joked that the doughnut helped ease the sting of the shot.
Servando and Ashley Vazquez snagged doughnuts after their vaccines, too. The Omaha couple got vaccinated so they can travel to visit family.
Servando said they had put off getting the vaccine because of the unknown, but now they feel OK about it. And Ashley liked the convenience of the drive-thru aspect.
"Get vaccinated," Servando Vazquez said.
Raylene Lowe, 60, said she has lost sleep over whether to get vaccinated. But ultimately the uptick in cases from the delta variant drove her to get the shot.
Lowe said she has been concerned about how quickly vaccines were rolled out and what type of side effects they may cause.
"I've waited long enough," she said. "I don't want to be ostracized."
The Omaha woman opted for the Pfizer vaccine.
Her advice to others in the same boat: Do your research.
Lowe said that in weighing the pros and cons, she read local and national news, called COVID-19 hotlines and talked to her pharmacist.
