Omahans lost fingers, suffered burns in fireworks-related incidents

Doctors at hospitals across the Omaha metro area treated dozens of patients over the weekend for fireworks-related injuries.
The injuries ranged from burns to the hands and face to serious hand injuries resulting in the loss of fingers.
The holiday weekend was busy at the Nebraska Medical Center, said Dr. Zachary Bauman, a trauma surgeon and the hospital's trauma medical director. Hospital officials said 15 people were treated for fireworks-related injuries just on the Fourth of July.
Bauman said they saw many patients with hand injuries, ranging in severity from minor burns to the loss of fingers. Other patients had fireworks explode in their faces, resulting in burns and shrapnel injuries.
Sunday, a 35-year-old man was injured after an artillery shell tube tipped over near 162nd Avenue and Z Street, Omaha police reported. The firework struck the man in the left side of his head. He reported difficulty seeing out of his left eye.
An Omaha woman was critically injured in what may best be described as a fireworks-adjacent accident. According to a police report, the 37-year-old woman ran when an artillery shell tube tipped over and blew up near 32nd and Gold Streets around 10 p.m. Sunday. She fell into a concrete wall and was bleeding profusely from the head. The woman had stopped breathing, and a bystander performed CPR on her. She was breathing when rescue squad workers arrived and took her to the Nebraska Medical Center.
Hospitals in the Methodist Health System treated 15 patients with fireworks-related injuries on Sunday and Monday. Two injuries were to the hands. The remaining patients were treated for burns to the face, feet, legs, hands and eyes. All patients were treated and released, a spokeswoman said.
Over the long weekend, CHI Health emergency departments in the Omaha metro treated 27 patients for fireworks injuries.
