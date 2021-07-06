Omahans lost fingers, suffered burns in fireworks-related incidents

Doctors at hospitals across the Omaha metro area treated dozens of patients over the weekend for fireworks-related injuries.

The injuries ranged from burns to the hands and face to serious hand injuries resulting in the loss of fingers.

The holiday weekend was busy at the Nebraska Medical Center, said Dr. Zachary Bauman, a trauma surgeon and the hospital's trauma medical director. Hospital officials said 15 people were treated for fireworks-related injuries just on the Fourth of July.

Bauman said they saw many patients with hand injuries, ranging in severity from minor burns to the loss of fingers. Other patients had fireworks explode in their faces, resulting in burns and shrapnel injuries.

Sunday, a 35-year-old man was injured after an artillery shell tube tipped over near 162nd Avenue and Z Street, Omaha police reported. The firework struck the man in the left side of his head. He reported difficulty seeing out of his left eye.