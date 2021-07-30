Omaha's air quality hits unhealthy level, people urged to limit outdoor activities

Omahans are advised to minimize outdoor activities Friday because of poor air quality.

Douglas County falls into the unhealthy range.

The drop in air quality is due to smoke filtering in from wildfires in Canada and elsewhere, according to the Douglas County Health Department.

Anyone can experience adverse health effects from Friday's air quality, the department said in a press release. Members of sensitive groups — including those with heart or lung diseases, older adults and children — may experience more serious health effects.

“This situation is not something that often happens in our community,” said Russ Hadan, the health department's supervisor of air quality. “From the data I’ve seen, it appears this will be with us all day. People need to be aware of this situation for their health and safety.”

The air quality index is available at douglascountyairquality.com.

Omaha World-Herald: Live Well News, advice, a calendar of fitness/race events from Live Well Nebraska and occasional offers will keep you in shape and informed. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.