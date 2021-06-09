Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo holds COVID vaccine clinic

“That’s why we specifically brought Pfizer with us today," she said, "so that we could provide that vaccine to those 12 and up.”

Randy Lynn Becker, a pediatric registered nurse at Children’s, said she volunteered to help staff the clinic and was excited to see younger children get their shots.

“We’ve seen handfuls of them today. I hope we see more. We’ll be here again next week to do the same thing,” she said. “It (COVID-19) still affects kids — they can get multisystem inflammatory disorder. We’ve seen it at Children’s quite a bit. So that’s just another reason to get the vaccine.”

Willow Barrett, 13, and her mother Brittany came to the zoo to so Willow could get her second shot. Brittany already has been fully vaccinated.

Willow said her first vaccine shot went well and she was excited about getting her second one.

Her mom said that the convenience of getting the shot at the zoo influenced her decision to bring her daughter to the clinic.

“My grandma told me it was going to be here, and I had time today,” Brittany said.